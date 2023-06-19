International Yoga Day 2023: 3 effective yoga asanas to stop hair fall and promote hair growth

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Yoga poses for hair fall control.

In recent times, several people across the world are suffering from hair loss problems. Various factors contribute to rapid hair loss such as unhealthy lifestyle habits, bad food choices, and increased stress levels. Apart from these factors, genetic disorders to are responsible for severe hair fall. Although, there are many new treatments for hair fall control nothing can beat the benefits which we achieve from the ancient fitness form known as Yoga.

Yoga not only promotes physical health and mental health benefits, it also helps to cure skin and hair issues. Thus, every year we celebrate International Yoga Day on June 21 to honour the ancient discipline and to raise awareness about the benefits of the same. The celebration of yoga day started in 2015. This year's theme for International Day of Yoga 2023 is "Yoga for Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," which means "One Earth, One Family, One Future."

So, when it comes to preventing hair fall and promoting hair growth there are a few fantastic yoga asanas which one can practice daily.

Downward Facing Pose (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

It is one of the yoga poses that we practice during Surya Namaskar. This pose helps to promote hair growth as it stimulates the blood flow in the scalp which simultaneously boost the oxygen flow. To prevent hair loss, practice this pose daily. Stand straight with your hip-width apart and try to reach the floor with your hands. Keep your face down and try to touch your arms with your ears. Hold this pose for 35 to 45 seconds.

Shoulder Stand (Sarvangasana)

This yoga pose works on different muscle groups. It helps to improve the posture of your body and apart from that it also increases the blood circulation in the head. This pose is highly beneficial for dry and thin hair. One must practice it daily. Try to make a 90-degree angle with your legs while lying on your back against the wall. Then use your hands to lift your hips off the ground and balance your full body on your shoulders.

Headstand (Sirsasana)

This yoga asana helps to reduce hair fall, balding and thinning of hair as it improves blood flow in the scalp. It also prevents greying of hair and promotes hair growth. Practice this asana by kneeling, interlocking your fingers and placing them behind your head. Then try to touch your forehead to the ground while bending down. Slowly stand upside down by raising your legs while supporting the crown of your head with your interlocked hands.

Latest Health News