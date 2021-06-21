Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/ERYFILI_VOGDOPOULOU International Yoga Day 2021: Yogasanas that individuals can perform across all ages

This year’s theme for International Day of Yoga is 'Yoga for wellness.' And here’s the beauty of it. Yoga has something for every age group. Kids can have better concentration, better focus, better height, faster growth and so much more. Those aged between 18 to 60 may need Yoga to combat stress, deal with daily stresses of work life, sedentary lifestyles and so on. Those aged 60+ struggle with mobility, joint pain, and other lifestyle disorders. Barring those who have had recent surgery or complain of extreme joint pain in addition to cardiovascular/ pulmonary conditions, this practice can be done by anyone!

During these difficult times families have gotten closer and what better way to spend quality time together while taking care of the whole family together?

5 Tips to do yoga as a family are:

1. Ensure everyone has enough space to practice.

2. Ensure that those who have knee pain/joint pains practice on soft mats.

3. Ensure that those who struggle to move have someone to assist them in theses poses.

4. Remember to meditate after asana practice is done, it really brings the family together

Surya Namaskar is a sequence of 12 yoga poses that gracefully flow along. Start with 5, then increase as you feel comfortable. It improves blood circulation, keeps the skin young , increases energy, it aids weight loss ! These are 12 asanas anyone can practice.



Prаnаmаѕаnа

Stand upright on уоur mat wіth both fееt closely aligned. Inhale dееply, expanding уоur сhеѕt and relaxing уоur shoulders. Inhale raise both hands and join both palms together in front of the chest.

Hаѕtаuttаnаѕаnа

Inhale, lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears. and bend backward a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward.In this pose, You will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.



Hаѕtа Pаdаѕаnа



Exhale and bend forward from the waist keeping the spine erect. As you exhale completely, bring the hands down to the floor beside the feet.



Aѕhwа Sanchalanasana

Inhale, push your right leg back, as far back as possible. Bring the right knee to the floor and look up. Seniors should be careful while performing this pose, especially if they have joint pain in their knees.



Dandasana

Take deep breath in and take the left leg back and bring the whole body in a straight line. Those who have back trouble/Shoulder pain should be careful as they practice this pose.



Ashtanga Nаmаѕkаrа

Gently keep your knees down to the floor and exhale. Take the hips back slightly, slide forward, rest your chest and chin on the floor. Raise your hips a little bit. The two hands, two feet, two knees, chest and chin (eight parts of the body) should touch the floor. Those who have back trouble/Shoulder pain should be careful as they practice this pose.



Bhujаngаѕаnа

Move your upper body forward , hands under your shoulders and raise the chest up into the Cobra pose. You may keep your elbows bent in this pose with the shoulders away from the ears. Look up to the ceiling. Those who have cervical and neck pain should be careful with this pose.



Adho Mukha Svanasana

Exhale, lift the hips and the tailbone up to bring the body into an inverted ‘V’ pose. Stretch your shoulder, look toward the knee or navel. Those who have back trouble/Shoulder pain should be careful as they practice this pose



Aѕhwа Sаnсhаlаnаѕаnа

Inhale and bring the right foot forward in between the two hands. The left knee goes down on the floor. Press the hips down and look up. Seniors should be careful while performing this pose, especially if they have joint pain in their knees.



Hаѕtа Pаdаѕаnа

Exhale, bring the left foot forward. Keep the palms on the floor. You may bend the knees, if Not comfortable.



Hаѕtаuttаnаѕаnа

Inhale , lift the arms up and back, keeping the biceps close to the ears. and bend backward a little bit, pushing the hips slightly outward.In this pose, You will stretch your whole body from the heels to the tips of the fingers.

Prаnаmаѕаnа

As you exhale, first straighten the body, join both palms and then bring the arms down. Relax in this position and observe the sensations in your body. Repeat as you take your left leg back in ashwa sanchalan pose..

Happy practising !

-Inputs by Teena Hooda, Senior yoga instructor, SARVA