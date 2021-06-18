International Yoga Day 2021: Yoga asanas and breathing exercises for post-Covid healing

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

Yoga is an age old and powerful practice that works on both body and mind. This is why it not only helps in transforming one's physical body but improves emotional overall personality too. However, there's a common misconception that yoga is all about complicated postures. As the country reels from the pandemic and a severe wave of COVID, so many have had a tough fight with the deadly virus and are going through a slow recovery.

The ancient practice of yoga can help from increasing ones immunity to improving the function of vital organs of the body. IT also helps from reducing stress to battling depression, yoga can be of great help in post covid recovery.

Ahead of International Yoga Day, to help with the recovery via yoga, here are simple yoga asanas that go a long way in building immunity, relaxing the body and mind, leading to faster healing post-Covid.

Pranayam and Anulom Vinlom

The concept of pranayama is often mistaken for deep breathing. However, pranayama is slow breathing so that there is sufficient time for every part of the lung to absorb oxygen. It helps to energise the body. Whereas, anulom vilom is a specific type of controlled breathing. It involves holding one nostril closed while inhaling, then holding the other nostril closed while exhaling. Alternate nostril breathing is said to have many physical and psychological benefits, including stress reduction and improved breathing and circulation.

Staff pose

This simple asana help to stretch the shoulders and chest. IT strengthens the back muscles and improves posture too. Sit on the floor with your legs extended to the front. Keeping your back straight, keep your pelvis slightly elevated. You can use your cushion or blanket for the same. If you're facing difficulty in keeping your back straight, you can rest against a wall. While your shoulders should touch the wall, the lower back and head must not. Sit on the front of the sitting bones so that the pubis and tailbone are equidistant from the floor. Firm the thighs, press them down against the floor, without hardening the belly, and flex your ankles and feet and hold the pose for 2-3 minutes

Cobra pose

The first pose is Bhujangasana or the Cobra pose. Designed to open the chest muscles, the Bhujangasana is a beginner-friendly pose that not only provides relief in asthamatic conditions but also allows one to calm the mind and promotes an overall feeling of happiness.

Butterfly pose

This asana is helpful for stretching the inner thighs, groin and knees. It improves flexibility and helps to reduce fatigue from long hours of standing and walking. Sit straight and bend your knees. Bring your feet towards the pelvis and let the soles of your feet touch each other. Hold your feet tightly with your hands and taking deep breathes, press your thighs and knees downward gently towards the floor. Start flapping both the thighs up and down like the wings of a butterfly.

Cat and Cow pose

This asana combines the Cat pose (Marjaryasana) and Cow pose (Bitilasana) to gently stretch the body and warm-up it up. Come on all your fours and look down at the mat. While inhaling drop your belly towards the mat and lift your chin and chest, and gaze up toward the ceiling. Move into the Cat pose by exhaling. Just like a cat stretches its back, draw your belly to your spine and pull your back toward the ceiling.

-- with inputs from IANS