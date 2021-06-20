International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and WhatsApp messages

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK International Yoga Day 2021Wishes, Quotes, HD Images, SMS, Facebook Status, Wallpapers and WhatsApp msgs

International Yoga Day 2021: International Yoga Day is observed every year on 21 June. The day came into existence in 2015 after being declared unanimously by the United National General Assembly (UNGA). It was Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who first came up with the idea that June 21 should be recognised as International Yoga Day because it is the longest day of the year in the Northern Hemisphere. It was proposed by PM Modi during his speech at the UNGA in 2014.

This and last year, the Covid-19 pandemic has led to many physical and mental health challenges such as isolation, stress, anxiety and depression. Multiple health experts suggest the ancient practice of yoga, which has its roots in India can help from increasing ones immunity to improving the function of vital organs of the body. On this International Yoga Day, motivate your loved ones to practise yoga and stay healthy:

International Yoga Day 2021: Wishes, WhatsApp, Facebook messages, quotes and SMS

"When you inhale, you are taking the strength from God. When you exhale, it represents the service you are giving to the world."- B.K.S. Iyengar "Yoga is the fountain of youth. You're only as young as your spine is flexible."- Bob Harper “Yoga means addition – addition of energy, strength and beauty to body, mind and soul.” When asked what gift he wanted for his birthday, the yogi replied: I wish no gifts, only presence. - Anonymous Yoga is that Light, which, if you can lit once; will Never get Dimmed, the more you Practice, the Brighter the Flame will be. “You cannot do yoga. Yoga is your natural state. What you can do are yoga exercises, which may reveal to you where you are resisting your natural state.” Sharon Gannon Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built. RUMI “Yoga is the perfect opportunity to be curious about who you are.” Yoga is the only key to be fit and it’s essential to do it daily to keep your mind stress free! Rediscover yourself with Yoga, A sense of happiness and completeness will start tuning with your life!

International Day of Yoga 2021: HD Images and Wallpapers for WhatsApp, Facebook

Wishing everyone a happy International Yoga Day 2021!