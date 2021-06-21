International Yoga Day 2021: Yogasanas by Swami Ramdev for weight loss and six-pack abs

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Swami Ramdev

On International Yoga Day 2021, Swami Ramdev joined India TV for a special program encouraging all to practice yoga every day. He says breathing exercises or pranayamas have been very beneficial for people during the times of the COVID pandemic. He adds if your respiratory system is strong not only it will protect an individual from coronavirus but many other diseases like asthma, bronchitis among many others. Here're highlights from Swami Ramdev's special show:

Breathing exercises and their benefits

According to Swami Ramdev, to keep the body fit and increase the oxygen level, do 15 pranayamas including Anulom Antonym, Bhastrika, Kapalbhati, Sheetali, Sheetkari, Nadi Shuddhi. By doing these breathing exercises daily, one can keep every part of the body fit along with the lungs, heart.

Benefits of Shirshasana

According to Swami Ramdev, doing a headstand prevents many infectious diseases along with corona. Here're the benefits of doing shirshasana:

Facial wrinkles disappear

Increases radiance and beauty on the face

Makes skin soft and beautiful

Increases Patience

Concentration improves

Improves memory

5 Yogasnas that can help regulate blood sugar

If you are troubled by the problem of blood sugar, do these 5 yogasanas daily to control it.

Mandukasana

Pawanmuktasana

Vakrasana

Shikshakasan

Uttanpadasana

Yoga poses for weight loss

According to Swami Ramdev, doing these 5 yoga poses daily will help you reduce weight faster:

​Ardha Halasana

Dwichkrisana

Bhujangasana

Pada Vrittasana

Dand baithak

Make six pack abs with these yogasanas

Swami Ramdev says you can easily make six-pack abs through yoga. Along with this, you will remain far away from every disease. According to him, you can get six pack abs by holding 11-12 sittings of Dandbaithak daily.

Yoga for mental health

According to Swami Ramdev, doing Natrajan yoga posture keeps the nervous system right. It increases the ability to control the body. Its practice increases focus and it is also helpful in relieving stress and anxiety. The mind remains calm too. In addition, legs become strong and flexible.

