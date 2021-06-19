International Yoga Day 2021: 5 health benefits of Bhunjangasana aka cobra pose

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

International Yoga Day is celebrated across the globe on Monday, June 21. This last year, along with the impact on physical health, Covid-19 has led to many mental health challenges such as isolation, stress, anxiety and depression. Health experts suggest the ancient practice of yoga can help from increasing ones immunity to improving the function of vital organs of the body. One of the easiest asanas in yoga is Bhujangasana or cobra pose.

Getting into Cobra Pose:

Start by lying flat on your stomach, level surface, preferably on a yoga mat. Make sure your feet are together with the tops of them against the floor. Spread your hands on the floor under your shoulders and hug your elbows against your rib cage. Close your eyes and inhale slowly, deeply. Feel the stability in your pelvis, thighs and tops of your feet. Exhale gradually before opening your eyes. Continue breathing slow and deep. Here're 5 health benefits by Mehak Simbhy- Yoga instructor and content creator on Trell

5 Health Benefits of Bhujangasana aka Cobra Pose

Cures Asthma and anxiety: The lifting of the chest in the Cobra Pose opens the chest cavity and helps the lungs to expand and heart for anxiety relief, wonderfully dissipating asthma and allergy are the most avowed health benefits of bhujangasana.

Greater Strength and Flexibility: Practice Cobra Pose to strengthen your spine, gluteal muscles, thighs, and shoulders. Bhujangasana is one of the great ways to give a natural stretch to the spine bringing in more flexibility.

Therapeutic for Back Pain: The yoga asana stretches the shoulders, chest, and releases tightness in the upper body that comes from constant sitting and hunching.

Healthy Gut: As a practitioner performs the cobra pose, the frontal plane of the body is stretched that encourages optimal functioning of the abdominal organs. Simultaneously, the lower back is compressed that rejuvenates the kidneys. Overall, the gastrointestinal fluid gets stimulated and you get a healthy gut.

Mood Enhancer: The Cobra Pose powerfully relieves fatigue from the body and calms the mind thereby enhancing the mood of the practitioners.

