International Yoga Day 2020: PM Narendra Modi urges people to fight COVID-19 with 'Yoga at Home'

Image Source : INDIA TV PM Narendra Modi urges people to fight COVID-19 with 'Yoga at Home'

Yoga Day 2020: In his address to the nation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Yoga has the power to bring people together in this pandemic. The world has now resorted to virtual yoga due to COVID-19. “All of us are doing yoga at home with the family. Yoga unifies people, unifies the world. Yoga is helping us in this fight against this pandemic. The pranayamas help us in building immunity and resolving respiratory illnesses.”

Every year, June 21 is recognized as International Yoga Day. This year, with an unprecedented situation due to social distancing measures, the theme set by the United Nations is “Yoga for Health – Yoga at Home”. The World Health Organization (WHO) mentions yoga as a means to improve health in its Global Action Plan on Physical Activity 2018–2030: More active people for a healthier world.

"International Day of Yoga gives a message of universal brotherhood. Yoga gives mental peace, helps in bringing positivity. Yoga enhances our quest for a healthier planet. It has emerged as a force for unity and deepens the bonds of humanity. It does not discriminate, it goes beyond race, colour, gender, faith and descent. If we can fine tune our chords of health and hope, the day is not far away when world will witness the success of healthy and happy humanity. Yoga can definitely help us make this happen," PM Modi said in his address today.

The proposal to observe Yoga Day was introduced by PM Narendra Modi in his address during the opening of the 69th Session of the General Assembly in 2014. “Yoga is an invaluable gift from our ancient tradition. Yoga embodies unity of mind and body, thought and action, a holistic approach that is valuable to our health and our well-being. Yoga is not just about exercise; it is a way to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and nature,” he had said in his address.

