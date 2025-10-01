International Music Day 2025: Doctors explain how music heals your brain instantly On International Music Day, discover how music instantly alters your brain chemistry. Experts explain how songs release dopamine and serotonin, reduce stress, improve memory, aid healing, and even help in dementia or stroke recovery. Music is medicine for the mind.

New Delhi:

Have you ever noticed how one song can instantly change your mood? A bhajan at dawn, an old Lata Mangeshkar melody on the radio, or a peppy Bollywood number on your playlist, within seconds, your mind feels different. We reached out to experts to explain what our ancestors always knew: music is medicine for the brain.

According to doctors, music doesn’t just touch emotions; it alters your brain chemistry in real time. It triggers “happy chemicals,” builds focus, eases stress, and even helps the brain heal. Let's understand this further.

The brain’s instant response to music

“Research has shown that music acts as medicine for the brain. The moment you listen to your favourite song, your brain starts releasing chemicals like dopamine and serotonin,” explains Dr Minakshi Manchanda, Associate Director – Psychiatry, Asian Hospital. “These are the same happy chemicals that lift your mood and reduce stress. That’s why when you’re sad and suddenly hear a bhajan or a familiar song, your mood immediately shifts.”

Even in small towns and villages, music plays a role in daily life, from temple bhajans to folk songs during harvests and weddings. “Our ancestors may not have known the science, but they knew the effect. These songs calm the mind, bring people together, and reduce anxiety,” adds Dr Manchanda.

Music as exercise for the brain

(Image Source : PEXELS)International Music Day 2025: The science of how music rewires the brain

Listening to music is one thing, but singing or playing an instrument is like exercise for your brain. Multiple brain areas light up at once, improving memory, concentration, and even learning in children. For patients with stress, headaches, or memory issues, doctors often recommend music therapy alongside medication. Regularly listening to soothing music has been shown to lower blood pressure, improve sleep, and reduce stress hormones.

The type of music matters too. “Fast, upbeat music, like a dhol beat or a Bollywood dance number- pumps energy and releases adrenaline. Slow, classical, or devotional music relaxes the nervous system, slows heart rate, and calms the mind,” Dr Manchanda explains. Devotional music, she adds, also enhances social connection, releasing oxytocin, the bonding hormone.

Music and the science of healing

“Music has a profound impact on both the structure and chemistry of the brain,” says Dr Vinit Banga, Director – Neurology, Fortis Hospital, Faridabad. “Listening or even playing music activates areas linked to emotion, memory, and movement. It releases dopamine and serotonin, while reducing cortisol, the stress hormone. The result is more pleasure, less anxiety.”

Neuroscience also shows that music improves cognitive skills such as attention, learning, and memory. Rhythmic beats can even enhance recall, which makes music useful in neurorehabilitation and dementia care. “Active listening encourages neuroplasticity and can help build new brain connections. Rhythm therapies are also effective in motor recovery for patients with stroke or brain injury,” Dr Banga explains.

Music as therapy and connection

Music therapy is now used worldwide to support mental wellness, help patients express emotions, and aid socialisation. In India, singing bhajans or kirtans together offers not just calm but also community, which itself boosts brain chemistry by reducing loneliness and improving bonding.

For elderly people, music has another superpower: memory. Songs from their youth activate brain areas linked to memory, reduce isolation, and spark joy. Doctors call this “reminiscence therapy,” but in simpler words, it is the healing power of music reminding us that melodies carry both memories and medicine.

Music is a powerful, painless, and natural therapy that rewires the brain in seconds, reduces stress, builds memory, and strengthens social bonds. Whether you’re hitting play on a devotional track, strumming a guitar, or simply humming an old favourite, remember this: every note is shaping your brain chemistry for the better.

Also read: Most-streamed songs of 2025 — the surprise hits nobody expected | Music Day