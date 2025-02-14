International Childhood Cancer Day 2025: Understanding childhood cancer; symptoms, causes and risk factors

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Understanding childhood cancer; symptoms, causes and risk factors.

Childhood cancer remains a significant health concern worldwide. It refers to a range of cancers that affect children and adolescents, often developing in different ways from adult cancers. Understanding the symptoms, causes, and risk factors of childhood cancer is crucial for early detection and treatment, ultimately improving survival rates.

Recognising the early signs of childhood cancer can be challenging, as they often resemble common childhood illnesses. However, persistent and unusual symptoms should not be ignored. Some of the common symptoms include:

Unexplained weight loss

Frequent infections or prolonged fever

Unusual lumps or swelling, especially in the abdomen, neck, or limbs

Persistent pain in bones, joints, or back

Easy bruising or unusual bleeding

Persistent headaches, often accompanied by vomiting

Changes in vision or sudden clumsiness

Extreme fatigue or paleness

If any of these symptoms persist or worsen over time, consulting a doctor is essential to rule out serious conditions.

Causes of Childhood Cancer:

When we spoke to Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head Paediatric Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, he said that the exact causes of childhood cancer remain largely unknown. Some common types of childhood cancer include leukaemia, brain tumours, neuroblastoma, Wilms tumour, and lymphoma.

Risk Factors for Childhood Cancer:

While most childhood cancers have no identifiable cause, certain factors may increase the risk of developing the disease:

Genetic Factors: Some inherited genetic syndromes, such as Li-Fraumeni syndrome or Down syndrome, increase the likelihood of cancer.

Family History: A family history of cancer may indicate a higher risk due to inherited mutations.

Radiation Exposure: Prenatal exposure to high levels of radiation or radiation therapy for another condition can increase cancer risk.

Certain Infections: Infections such as Epstein-Barr virus (EBV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) have been linked to certain types of childhood cancer.

Environmental Factors: Exposure to toxic chemicals, pesticides, or parental exposure to harmful substances may contribute to cancer development, though evidence remains inconclusive.

