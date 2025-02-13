International Childhood Cancer Day 2025: Can breastfeeding reduce risk of childhood leukaemia? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether breastfeeding reduces the risk of childhood leukaemia or not.

Childhood leukaemia is the most common cancer in young children. Although its exact cause is still unknown, several factors influencing its development have been identified through medical research, including genetic factors and environmental factors. Newly conducted research has shown that breastfeeding can be an important factor in reducing the risk of childhood leukemia.

How breastfeeding is essential to reduce the risk of childhood leukaemia?

Breast milk has an amazing array of essential nutrients, antibodies, and bioactive factors that nourish the developing immune system of a baby. Several studies confirm that babies who are breastfed for more than six months have fewer chances of developing leukaemia than infants who are formula-fed or babies who have been breastfed for less than six months.

A meta-analysis of JAMA Pediatrics reviewed several studies and concluded that breastfeeding for over six months is associated with a 19% reduced risk of childhood leukaemia. Scientists speculate that the protective mechanism may be due to immune-enhancing compounds of breast milk, including lactoferrin, lysozymes, and oligosaccharides, that guard against infection and promote gut health.

When we spoke to Dr Vikas Dua, Principal Director & Head Paediatric Haematology, Haemato Oncology & Bone Marrow Transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, he said that breastfeeding makes a child's immune system stronger, thus reducing susceptibility to infections that may lead to abnormal cell growth causing leukaemia. Doctors also note that breastfeeding is not a guarantee but still contributes to overall infant health. In addition, breastfeeding has several other advantages, including enhanced cognitive function, reduced risk of obesity, and a healthier gut. The advantages of breastfeeding persist long after infancy and contribute to long-term health.

Despite the well-documented advantages, breastfeeding prevalence is influenced by limited knowledge, workplace limitations, and individual circumstances. For informed decision-making by parents, health professionals recommend increased lactation support, easily accessible education, and pro-beneficial work environment policies. With proper guidance and support to parents, the practice can be maximized in terms of a range of needs and limitations.

While additional research is required to investigate the whole relationship between breastfeeding and childhood leukaemia, existing evidence suggests a strong protective effect.

