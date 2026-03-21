Not cake or fizzy drinks: London doctor says this everyday snack may be harming your metabolic health

New Delhi:

People with insulin resistance often point fingers at sugar. Cakes, fizzy drinks, sweets. That’s usually where the blame goes. And sure, those things do play a role in affecting metabolic health.

But according to Dr Sumit Sharma, a London-based doctor, something far more routine might be doing the damage. Something people don’t even think twice about. Biscuits. The everyday tea-time habit that feels harmless but quietly adds up over time.

"After working with hundreds of patients with insulin resistance, the most common snack I see quietly damaging metabolic health isn't cake or fizzy drinks. It's biscuits. Eaten daily. With tea. Feeling harmless," the expert added.

When your cells stop responding properly to insulin, the hormone that moves glucose from your blood into your cells for energy, your pancreas starts compensating by producing more insulin. Over time, this can lead to brain fog, fatigue, weight gain, visceral fat accumulation, and eventually type 2 diabetes.

"Most people develop it silently over the years," he added.

"Insulin resistance rarely comes from one big event. It develops through repeated small insults. Every spike in blood glucose demands an insulin response," he explained.

The more frequently your body experiences glucose spikes, the more chronically elevated insulin becomes. "Chronically elevated insulin drives insulin resistance," added Dr Sumit Sharma.

What is insulin resistance and why it builds quietly

When your cells stop responding properly to insulin, the hormone that moves glucose from your blood into your cells for energy, your pancreas starts compensating by producing more of it. He explained that most biscuits are made of sugar, refined wheat flour, and vegetable oils, all of which negatively impact metabolism.

"Most people develop it silently over the years," he added.

"Insulin resistance rarely comes from one big event. It comes from repeated small insults. Every spike in blood glucose demands an insulin response," he explained.

The more your body witnesse glucose spike, the more chronically elevated insulin becomes. "Chronically elevated insulin drives the insulin resistance," added Dr Sumit Sharma.

How biscuits impact metabolic health and blood sugar

The doctor didn’t just leave it at a general warning. He broke it down. Most biscuits are made of sugar, refined wheat flour, and vegetable oil, and that combination directly affects your metabolic health.

Refined wheat flour (maida) breaks down very quickly in the body

Sugar causes a rapid release of glucose into the bloodstream

Refined vegetable oils can trigger inflammation

No fibre means nothing to buffer the insulin spike

No protein means glucose gets absorbed much faster

"In metabolic terms, a biscuit is essentially a blood-glucose delivery service. The glycaemic impact surprises most people. A plain digestive biscuit has a glycaemic response similar to white bread," explained Dr Sumit Sharma.

He further explained what happens when you pair biscuits with tea. Two biscuits can trigger an insulin surge, followed by a glucose crash within 60-90 minutes, and a glucose spike within 20-30 minutes.

That cycle matters. Because once the crash hits, you feel hungry again. You reach for another biscuit. And just like that, it becomes a loop.

The issue isn’t one biscuit. It’s the pattern. Three mid-morning. Two with afternoon tea. A few after dinner. It stacks up without you really noticing.

"Ultra-processed foods like biscuits add another layer. They're engineered to override satiety signals. The combination of fat, sugar, and salt stimulates dopamine," Dr Sumit Sharma further explained.

So you don’t stop at one. You go for three or four. Not really about willpower either. These foods are designed to encourage overconsumption and, over time, impact metabolic health.

Key health markers to monitor for insulin resistance

He suggested keeping an eye on these markers:

HOMA-IR - optimal <1.5

HbA1c - optimal 4.6-5.2%

hsCRP - optimal <1 mg/L

Fasting insulin - optimal 2-6 mIU/L

Triglyceride: HDL ratio - optimal <1.5

How to improve metabolic health and reduce insulin resistance

Elevated fasting insulin is often the first signal, showing up years before HbA1c levels rise. This is where small changes in eating habits, especially snacking, can make a difference.

He suggests cutting out biscuits for four weeks and replacing them with 20-30g protein-based snacks like boiled eggs, cottage cheese, Greek yoghurt, cheese, or almonds.

Within the first week, those afternoon energy dips start easing

Around weeks three to four, between-meal hunger begins to settle

By weeks six to eight, fasting insulin levels show improvement

By weeks 10 to 12, clear metabolic changes start becoming visible

If possible, reducing snacking altogether can help even more. "Longer gaps between meals help insulin levels fall and improve sensitivity," he added.

For those with a sweet tooth, he recommends going for one or two squares of 85% dark chocolate or berries with Greek yoghurt. Small shifts, but they can add up to a noticeable difference in metabolic health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

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