Indian women more vulnerable to chronic disease mortality than men, finds Lancet study A recent study found that Indian women experienced a sharper rise in the likelihood of dying from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease and diabetes compared to men. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

Many countries have seen a decline in mortality linked to chronic illnesses; however, India has reported an increase in risk, with women being more vulnerable than men. The study was published in The Lancet and was led by Imperial College London in collaboration with the WHO.

The researchers examined data from 185 countries between 2010 and 2019. They found that Indian women experienced a sharper rise in the likelihood of dying from non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like heart disease and diabetes compared to men.

Rising Risk of Chronic Disease for Indian Women

According to the study, the probability of Indian women dying from an NCD before the age of 80 rose from 46.7% in 2001 to 48.7% in 2019. For men, the increase was from 56% to 57.9% in the same period.

Researchers highlighted that heart disease and diabetes were the major contributors to this rise.

Why Indian Women Face Higher Vulnerability

Several factors may explain why women in India are more at risk. Limited access to preventive healthcare, late diagnosis of chronic conditions, and lifestyle changes such as sedentary routines and poor diets play a role in this drastic rise. Also, women tend to prioritise family health over their own, which leads to delayed medical attention until diseases progress.

Global Decline, But India’s Increase

The study found that globally, mortality from chronic diseases declined in 80% of countries during the decade before the COVID-19 pandemic. Reductions in deaths from cardiovascular diseases and certain cancers are the causes for this decline. In contrast, India’s numbers were a contrast, with rising NCD mortality, particularly among women. This highlights the gap in India’s healthcare system compared to countries like South Korea, Singapore, and Denmark, which have achieved a significant decline in mortality rates.

The paper said, “The analysis suggests deaths from chronic diseases has fallen in nearly 80% of countries in the last decade. However almost two thirds of all countries – including nearly all high-income countries in Europe, north America, Australasia and the Pacific – experienced a slowdown in the rate of decline for mortality in 2010 to 2019 compared to the previous decade….”

Majid Ezzati, the study’s senior author, from the School of Public Health at Imperial College London and Imperial Global Ghana, said, “If we are to get back to the rapid improvements we saw early in the millennium, we need investment in the types of healthcare programmes and tobacco and alcohol control policies that have been shown to be effective in reducing deaths in many countries. This means not only more resources but also more focus on evidence-based policies with a proven track record.”

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

