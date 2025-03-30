India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Conclave: Know from an expert how watching reels can be dangerous for health Social media and technology have many advantages and disadvantages. Nowadays, people scroll reels for hours before sleeping and also, after waking up in the morning. This habit has a bad effect on your health which has been explained by an expert.

Nowadays, people have got into a new habit: they pass the time by scrolling reels for hours but they become unaware when it becomes a habit. Most people watch reels for hours in their relaxation time before going to sleep. Some people have such a habit that they cannot sleep without watching reels, but you do not even know when this habit turns into an addiction and becomes dangerous for your health. Watching reels for hours before sleeping and being active on phones, messages, and social media as soon as you open your eyes in the morning invites many diseases into the body. Let's know from a renowned doctor what effect it has on the body.

When we spoke to Dr Sameer Bhati (Consultant, FCI, Delhi) about this, he explained how social media is proving to be dangerous for the brain. This is affecting sleep the most, which affects our entire body from head to toe. Sleep is also very important for mental health.

The habit of watching reels before sleeping is dangerous

According to Dr Sameer Bhati, when we are preparing to sleep at night, our body produces a hormone called melatonin. So as soon as you start looking at the screen or take the mobile phone in your hand, a signal will go to your brain that it is still day and not night, and the melatonin hormone which is being produced gets disturbed. This hormone starts getting released from 6-7 o'clock. This affects sleep. Apart from this, when we go to sleep, we have brain waves in which alpha is activated, and we remain relaxed. Beta means we are talking, but when you are looking at the mobile phone, then suddenly your waves go from alpha to beta.

The habit of looking at the phone as soon as you wake up in the morning can make you sick

If you pick up your mobile phone first thing in the morning, then your brain was in delta i.e., deep sleep and as soon as you wake up, you see something due to which your brain again suddenly goes into beta. Directly from delta to beta, it affects the brain waves. These changes can prove to be dangerous for health, and because of this, you will feel that you are not feeling refreshed even after sleeping. The body has to be forcibly woken up. so you drink tea and coffee to feel refreshed. Therefore, instead of looking at the phone as soon as you wake up in the morning, do some activity first. Like drinking lukewarm water after waking up, do some stretching and after that, check your phone. Leave the habit of looking at the phone while lying in bed as soon as you wake up.