India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: Expert explains why heart attacks striking the young The increase in heart attacks among the youth is an alarming trend that must be stopped immediately. India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave brought to the fore the factors behind this condition and emphasised early detection, prevention, and awareness.

India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: In a conversation with India TV, Dr Ashok Seth, Chairman of Fortis Escorts Heart Institute, Delhi, has highlighted a pressing concern - young people getting more heart attacks. Heart attacks used to be perceived as a medical problem that impacted only elderly individuals, but within the last few years, more young people are being affected by heart attacks. This dangerous trend has experts and medical professionals concerned and has left questions on the underlying causes of these heart attacks.

Why are heart attacks hitting the young?

At the conclave, Dr Ashok Seth, a distinguished cardiologist, described why heart attacks are hitting the young and how to avoid them. In Dr Seth's opinion, one of the major reasons for this trend is the poor lifestyle that most of the young generation follow these days. With the increasing popularity of fast food and a sedentary lifestyle, young people are becoming more and more susceptible to obesity, diabetes, high cholesterol, and high blood pressure - all precursors to heart disease.

Also, the rising degrees of pressure and stress in the world these days are helping to elevate heart attacks among the youth. The endless strain to excel academically or professionally, combined with poor coping strategies such as smoking and excessive alcohol intake, is affecting the cardiovascular health of the youth.

Dr Seth also pointed to the genetic aspect of heart attacks in the young. Although unhealthy lifestyle habits are a major contributing factor to raising the risk of heart disease, some people have a genetic susceptibility to heart ailments. This makes it all the more important for the young to know their family history and take precautions accordingly.

The conclave also emphasised the role of early detection and prevention of heart attack in minimising the risk of heart attack among young people. Regular health check-ups and screenings to detect any hidden health conditions that could put them at a greater risk of heart disease were stressed by Dr Seth.

Diet and exercise for a healthy heart

In addition, changes in lifestyle like a balanced diet, following a regular exercise regimen, and stress management can be of great help in preventing heart attacks. Quitting smoking and reducing alcohol intake were also emphasized by Dr Seth to prevent heart disease. He also explained why it is important to focus on heart-healthy exercises like brisk walking, cycling, and swimming rather than going to the gym. Gymming is not good for heart health because it is considered extreme exercise. To burn calories, reduce weight, one can go to the gym but not for keeping the heart healthy. About eating healthy for heart health, he said that it is important to maintain a balanced diet and avoid eating junk food and white carbs. He also said to reduce white sugar completely. Red meat consumption should be reduced; once a month is fine, but not more than that. Non-vegetarians should eat fish, chicken, and lamb, which is better than red meat, Dr Seth added.

When asked about which oil is better for heart health, Dr Seth said it is always better to use normal oils like mustard oil because nowadays, people have already started avoiding oily foods. He also said to add more greens, fruits and millets to the diet.

High blood pressure and cholesterol

To keep a check on high blood pressure and cholesterol for a healthy heart, Dr Seth said that it is important to take the prescribed medicines on time because there's no cure for these diseases. He also emphasised keeping ourselves hydrated and increasing water intake. Also, for stress management, he said it is essential to practice yoga, increase spirituality and follow your hobbies so that you can enjoy simple things in life without getting stressed.