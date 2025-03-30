India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Conclave: Doctor shares ways to manage diabetes On India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave, a renowned doctor has explained why it is important to take control of your health today and make wise decisions to keep diabetes under control.

India TV Speed News Wellness Conclave: In a conversation with India TV, Dr Ambrish Mithal, Endocrinologist and the Chairman and Head of Endocrinology and Diabetes at Max Healthcare, Saket, New Delhi, has shared valuable points on diabetes management. Diabetes is one of the big health issues faced by India, as about 77 million Indians suffer from it. The figure will only increase in the future and thus it becomes imperative that individuals learn about management techniques for the same.

Understanding Diabetes

Before diving into the tips shared by the doctor, it's important to understand what diabetes is and how it affects our bodies. Diabetes is a chronic condition that affects the body's ability to produce or use insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. When our body is unable to produce enough insulin or use it effectively, it leads to high blood sugar levels, which can have severe consequences if left unmanaged. He also described the types of diabetes. Dr Mithal said that most Indian adults suffer from type 2 diabetes and kids suffer from type 1 diabetes.

Tips to Manage Diabetes

Eat a balanced diet: The most important and first step towards managing diabetes is to eat a balanced diet. Include several foods in your meals, such as fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean protein, and healthy fats. Processed and sweet foods can lead to rapid increases in blood sugar levels.

Track your carbohydrate intake: Carbohydrates affect blood glucose levels the most. It's important to watch your carbohydrate consumption and eat complex carbohydrates such as brown rice, whole wheat bread, and quinoa in preference to simple carbohydrates such as white bread and pure sugar.

Be physically active: Physical activity on a daily basis has an important role in diabetes management. Exercise improves insulin sensitivity and reduces blood sugar levels. It also helps one keep a healthy weight, and that is essential in the management of diabetes.

Drink water: Hydration is important for all individuals, but especially those who have diabetes. Dehydration can cause blood sugar to become elevated, so drink lots of water throughout the day.

Adhere to medication: If you have been put on medication for diabetes, ensure that you take them exactly as indicated by your physician. Skipping or changing dosage will lead to negative impacts on your blood sugar levels.

Manage stress: Stress can heavily affect blood sugar levels. Stress may lead to rising blood sugar levels, making it challenging to control diabetes. Look for measures to control stress, like doing yoga, meditation, or pursuing a hobby.

Test blood sugar at regular intervals: Regular testing of your blood sugar levels is imperative in the treatment of diabetes. It enables you to know the impact of food, exercise, and medication on your blood sugar level so that you can adjust accordingly.

Get enough sleep: Lack of sleep can lead to an increase in blood sugar levels and insulin resistance. Make sure to get at least 7-8 hours of sleep every night to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

Stop smoking: Smoking has also been associated with the risk of getting diabetes and other health-related problems. In case you smoke, quitting smoking will be beneficial to your general health and, more importantly, manage diabetes better.

Conclusion

Diabetes is a controllable disease, and with proper lifestyle modifications and medical care, one can live a healthy life. It's important to remain disciplined with your diet, exercise daily, check blood sugar levels, and adhere to your doctor's recommendations to manage diabetes properly. Keep in mind that small steps can lead to a big difference in controlling this disease. Also, if a doctor is prescribing insulin, then people should not be scared and apply it instead to keep a check on sugar levels. For type 1 diabetes in children, their weight should be in check, and they must follow a good diet.