India TV Speed ​​News Wellness Conclave: Can consuming ghee strengthen joints and bones? Expert explains For decades, grandmothers have said that eating ghee strengthens bones and joints. Is this true, or is it just a myth? Let's know from the doctor how to make joints and bones strong.

In the last few years, the problem of bones and joints has increased a lot among the youth. The reason for this is considered to be bad eating habits and lifestyle. People say that earlier people used to eat well. They used to eat milk, curd and ghee in their food, which made bones strong and increased grease in the knees. But now people have spoiled their entire health with their eating habits. Now, let's know from the doctor whether consuming ghee really strengthens the joints or not.

According to Dr. Dheeraj Dubey, Senior Consultant at SHALBY Hospital, Jaipur, it is not true that if you consume ghee, lubrication in the joints will increase. The ghee you are consuming gets absorbed in your stomach and does not go to the joints. This is a big myth. There is a limit to everything, cholesterol should also be in limited quantity in your diet.

Do not trust social media when it comes to diet

One diet cannot be suitable for all people. Some will have kidney problems, some will have heart problems, some will have liver problems. Everyone's diet will be different, so never follow the diet or information given by people on social media who are not doctors. These can be harmful.

What to eat to keep your joints healthy

To keep joints healthy, eat dairy products. Include milk, curd, paneer. Curd is more important than milk because it contains more nutrients. Curd contains probiotics so include it in the diet. Sit in the sun for a while every day. Take sun bath between 8-10 am, because only one thing can synthesize vitamin D and that is sunlight, which is diminishing nowadays.

Collagen is the basic of our muscles and bones. Your bones and muscles are made from the same collagen. For this, definitely take a high protein diet. There is no need to take protein supplements, you can fulfill the deficiency of protein with natural things. For this, eat pulses, beans, soybean in your diet. You can eat eggs.

Why do knees and bones start deteriorating after 40?

Degeneration and regeneration keep happening in the body. After the age of 40, degeneration starts increasing in the body, and regeneration decreases. If there is oxidation in the body, then degeneration will happen quickly. Right now, whatever we are eating, breathing, everything is causing oxidation. There are chemicals in food, there is no pure air, this is the reason that the diseases which were happening earlier at the age of 50 are now happening earlier.

What to eat to strengthen bones and knees?

For this, include antioxidants in your diet as much as possible. For this, include sour fruits in your diet. Those who say that eating sour food damages joints are wrong. This improves your overall health. Apart from this, eat vitamin E capsules, almonds or other things. Eat one garlic clove in the morning and turmeric daily as it cures many diseases. Eat soaked walnuts daily, it will keep your joints healthy.