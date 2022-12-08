Improve your mental health with special writing techniques, Dr. Sushmita Gupta shares tips

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Improve your mental health with special writing techniques

In the run-of-the-mill life, most people are troubled by mental health issues, especially working professionals. Irregular hours of work, night shifts, workplace away from home, etc. are some of the reasons which are considered to be the major causes of stress and depression. Experts often say that people should socialise and communicate. By communicating, a person is able to express his problems. If not that, listen to music, talk to someone or give some group activity a try. But there is also another way to ease mental stress that most people don't know about. Writing is also a very beneficial way to combat stress. Life coach and author Dr. Sushmita Gupta shares tips about the same and how to use this technique to your benefit.

According to her, mental health can be improved by following the below methods of writing:

1. Expressive Writing

This is often used in medical treatment where people are asked to write about their thoughts and feelings related to their stressful life events. Its purpose is to help emotionally express any unspoken feelings or complex matters buried in the mind. Research has shown that expressive writing can increase our self-awareness. Ultimately, it can reduce symptoms of depression, anxious thoughts, and perceived stress.

2. Reflective Writing

Often this type of writing style is used by nurses, doctors, teachers, psychologists and social workers to make them more effective in their profession. The purpose of reflective writing is to provide a way for people to assess their own behavior and actions for learning something new and for personality development. Along with improving work performance, mental health also remains good.

3. Creative Writing

Poems, short stories, novels and stories are forms of creative writing. It is a unique way to explore thoughts, feelings, ideas and beliefs. Expressing your feelings constructively in times of deep sadness gives you the strength to fight through that pain that sounds too complicated or difficult to say directly. Indeed, creative writing encourages people to choose their words as well as metaphors and images in a way that is truly capable of expressing their feelings. Constructive decision-making leads to stability in self-awareness and self-esteem as well as mental health.

