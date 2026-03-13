From thyroid to AMH: Pathologist lists 10 important health tests for women

New Delhi:

Women are often described as “complicated”. It is a phrase people throw around casually. Mood swings. Fatigue. Irritability. Stress. These are often brushed off as personality traits or emotional reactions. But the truth is a bit different. Quite often, the body is trying to signal something deeper.

Dr Vynetta D, Head of Pathology at Orange Health Labs, says many symptoms women experience have biological explanations that deserve attention. “What people casually describe as mood swings or overreaction can sometimes be linked to hormonal changes, nutritional deficiencies, sleep issues or mental health factors,” Dr Vynetta explained.

She believes the conversation around women’s health needs to move beyond assumptions. “Understanding the body through proper screening and lab tests helps identify underlying imbalances early. Many health concerns can be managed effectively once the root cause is recognised,” the pathologist said.

Why regular health tests matter for women

Women go through several physiological changes across different stages of life. Hormones fluctuate. Nutritional needs shift. Reproductive health also plays a major role. “All these factors influence how a woman feels physically and emotionally,” Dr Vynetta noted.

Routine health tests can help detect issues early and provide clearer insights into what is happening inside the body. “Regular screening is one of the simplest ways to understand overall health and prevent complications later,” she added.

Below are some tests doctors often recommend to assess key aspects of women’s health.

Key health tests that provide important insights

1. Thyroid function test

The thyroid plays a crucial role in regulating metabolism and energy levels. “This test evaluates thyroid hormones such as TSH, T3 and T4,” Dr Vynetta explained. Imbalances in these hormones can lead to symptoms like:

Fatigue

Sudden weight changes

Mood fluctuations

Low energy levels

The test helps detect conditions such as hypothyroidism or hyperthyroidism.

2. Estradiol test

Estradiol is one of the main forms of estrogen in the body. “The estradiol test measures estrogen levels and provides insights into reproductive health and ovarian function,” Dr Vynetta said. It can help identify issues linked to:

Menstrual irregularities

Fertility concerns

Symptoms related to menopause

3. Prolactin test

Prolactin is produced by the pituitary gland and plays a role in reproductive health. “Elevated prolactin levels can disrupt menstrual cycles and affect fertility,” Dr Vynetta explained. Testing these levels can help identify hormonal imbalances.

4. HbA1c test

The HbA1c test, also called glycated haemoglobin, tracks long term blood sugar levels. “It reflects average glucose levels over roughly three months,” Dr Vynetta said. Doctors commonly use it to:

Diagnose diabetes

Monitor blood sugar control

Understand long term metabolic health

5. Ferritin test

Ferritin indicates the amount of iron stored in the body. “Low ferritin levels are a very common reason behind persistent fatigue,” Dr Vynetta noted. The test helps detect:

Iron deficiency

Anaemia

Poor nutritional iron intake

6. Luteinising hormone test

Luteinising hormone plays an important role in reproductive function. “This blood test evaluates LH levels and helps assess fertility and reproductive disorders,” Dr Vynetta explained. It may also be used to evaluate puberty related concerns.

7. Follicle stimulating hormone test

Another hormone closely linked to reproductive health is FSH. “The FSH test measures hormone levels that regulate the menstrual cycle,” Dr Vynetta said. Doctors often use this test to evaluate:

Fertility issues

Menstrual irregularities

Hormonal transitions

8. Beta hCG test

This test measures levels of human chorionic gonadotropin, a hormone produced during pregnancy. “The beta hCG blood test is commonly used to confirm pregnancy and monitor early pregnancy health,” Dr Vynetta explained.

9. Anti-Müllerian hormone test

The AMH test helps evaluate ovarian reserve. “It provides an estimate of the remaining egg count and offers insights into fertility potential,” Dr Vynetta said. This test is often recommended during fertility assessments.

10. Urine culture and sensitivity test

Urinary tract infections are relatively common among women. “A urine culture and sensitivity test identifies bacteria or yeast in the urine,” Dr Vynetta explained. The test also helps doctors choose the most effective antibiotic treatment when infections are present.

Looking beyond assumptions about women’s health

Symptoms like fatigue, mood changes or irregular cycles are sometimes dismissed too quickly. Yet they may signal deeper health concerns. “Many everyday symptoms have medical explanations that deserve attention rather than assumptions,” Dr Vynetta said.

Regular screening can make a meaningful difference. “Early detection through simple tests allows people to take timely action and manage health more effectively,” the pathologist concluded. Sometimes the body sends small signals first. Paying attention to those signals can be the first step towards better long term health.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

