Hypertension and Heart Health: Expert explains why monitoring is important, know risk factors

Hypertension is a highly common condition and goes unrecognised by most people because this condition lacks proper symptoms. If this is not taken care of at the proper time, it can become very dangerous. This condition arises when the blood passes through the arteries at a greater velocity. This means that your heart must pump blood more forcefully, which can hurt the blood vessels and will enhance the risk of brain and eye issues and kidney disease. Due to hypertension, the blood vessels in the kidney can become thin or weak, which can lead to torn blood vessels in the eyes and can also lead to limited flow of blood to the brain due to the thin arteries.

Dr Madhumidha K, MBBS,MD, Internal Medicine, Apollo Spectra Hospital, Chennai, explains hypertension also shares a very thick link with heart health; having high blood pressure for a long period of time can lead to cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure, stroke, and heart attack. The high pressure on the artery walls can damage the blood vessels and the organs. If the blood pressure stays high and goes uncontrolled, it can cause greater damage. This will also cause strain in the pumping of the blood and will lead to the thickening of the heart’s pumping chamber, a condition called left ventricular hypertrophy. This can cause the heart difficulty in pumping blood according to the body’s needs, which leads to heart failure.

They also include other risk factors:

Family history : There are high chances of a person having high blood pressure if it runs in the family.

: There are high chances of a person having high blood pressure if it runs in the family. Obesity or overweight: Being overweight or obese can make changes in the blood vessels, kidneys and body organs, and this can lead to hypertension.

Being overweight or obese can make changes in the blood vessels, kidneys and body organs, and this can lead to hypertension. Smoking or Vaping: This immediately spikes the blood pressure. smoking injures the blood vessels and can increase the hardening of the arteries.

There are very few symptoms for hypertension, and one will not realise it until they start to have serious health issues, so checking your blood pressure often is very important. Blood pressure is measured and written as two different numbers with a slash in between. The normal blood pressure measurement in a human body is 120/80 mm Hg. The first measurement number is systolic blood pressure; this is the amount of force the blood is flowing when it’s pumped out of the heart. The second number is the diastolic blood pressure, which is measured when there is a break between each heartbeat. Maintaining a normal blood pressure is not easy and is very uncommon; one’s blood pressure can vary according to the activities they do on a daily basis.

Conclusion

Invest your time in more physical activities or workouts. Start adding fruits, vegetables, and low-fat dairy products to your food cycle; include more potassium and avoid sodium. the latter is used heavily by food makers to make the food saltier. Reduce the consumption of alcohol and avoid smoking. Adapting to these changes can take a little bit of time and will not be successful in the initial stages. So seek professional help if you feel it’s required, and also seek support from your close ones in achieving these goals.

