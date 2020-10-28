How to stay COVID safe in small gatherings especially in this festive season

Image Source : FREEPIK small parties during COVID

The festive season is a bit subdued because of COVID-19. And many events and large gatherings have been cancelled as per government rules. Although it is recommended to stay indoors and be with your family but still a small gathering with a few people is allowed.

So, if you are stepping out of the house or meeting a bunch of people, you need to take extra care and need to be cautious. WHO has released a few guidelines on what precautions to take while being a part of a small gathering. It is relevant for both who organized a party or the ones who are attending it. Take a look

ATTENDEES

Always check local regulations before attending an event.

Stay at home if you are feeling unwell.

Always comply with the following 3 basic preventive measures:

Maintain at least 1 metre distance from others, and wear a mask if you cannot guarantee this distance. Cover a sneeze or cough with a tissue or bent elbow, and immediately dispose of tissue in a closed-lid bin. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer.

ORGANIZERS

Always check local guidelines before planning your event.

Brief guests about precautions before the event starts; during the event, remind guests of these precautions and ensure they are followed.

Choose outdoor venues over indoor spaces – if indoors, ensure the area is well-ventilated.

Minimize crowding by staggering arrivals and departures, numbering entries, designating seats/places and marking the floor to ensure physical distancing between people of at least one meter.

Provide all necessary supplies – hand hygiene stations, hand sanitizer or soap and water, tissues, closed-lid bins, distance markers, masks.

