Wednesday, October 28, 2020
     
How to stay COVID safe in small gatherings especially in this festive season

It gets very important to take good care of yourself if you are stepping out of the house and especially when meeting a group of people. Read on to know the guidelines of safety

Health Desk
New Delhi Updated on: October 28, 2020 17:25 IST
The festive season is a bit subdued because of COVID-19. And many events and large gatherings have been cancelled as per government rules. Although it is recommended to stay indoors and be with your family but still a small gathering with a few people is allowed.

So, if you are stepping out of the house or meeting a bunch of people, you need to take extra care and need to be cautious. WHO has released a few guidelines on what precautions to take while being a part of a small gathering. It is relevant for both who organized a party or the ones who are attending it. Take a look

 

ATTENDEES

  • Always check local regulations before attending an event.
  • Stay at home if you are feeling unwell.
  • Always comply with the following 3 basic preventive measures:
  1. Maintain at least 1 metre distance from others, and wear a mask if you cannot guarantee this distance.
  2. Cover a sneeze or cough with a tissue or bent elbow, and immediately dispose of tissue in a closed-lid bin. Avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth.
  3. Wash your hands frequently with soap and water, or with a hand sanitizer.

 

 

ORGANIZERS

  • Always check local guidelines before planning your event.
  • Brief guests about precautions before the event starts; during the event, remind guests of these precautions and ensure they are followed.
  • Choose outdoor venues over indoor spaces – if indoors, ensure the area is well-ventilated.
  • Minimize crowding by staggering arrivals and departures, numbering entries, designating seats/places and marking the floor to ensure physical distancing between people of at least one meter.
  • Provide all necessary supplies – hand hygiene stations, hand sanitizer or soap and water, tissues, closed-lid bins, distance markers, masks.

