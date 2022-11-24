How to get rid of bad breath? Follow these simple tips for good oral hygiene

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Representative image

How to get rid of bad breath? Oral Hygiene is extremely important to maintain. Not only it is important for your health but it also improves your personality. After all, you don't want your colleagues to cover their noses because of bad breath or be conscious when striking a smile for a selfie with friends.

Talking about your health, poor oral hygiene can be the root cause of a number of diseases. Also, infections like sore throat or sinusitis, or stomach issues, like gastrointestinal ulcers, heartburn problems, and being intolerant to lactose, can all contribute to this oral issue. Bad breath can also be instigated by underlying oral maladies such as dental cavities, food lodgement and gum ailments.

Here are some tips to get rid of bad breath and have pristine teeth:

Brush for healthy teeth

Professionals recommend brushing twice a day. One should have a good brushing technique to clean all teeth surfaces. you should not ignore the gum line or the back of your teeth which is in constant contact with your tongue. Brushing your teeth properly and cleaning your tongue will ensure that you don't have bad breath.

Flossing is a must

While many brush their teeth daily, they ignore flossing. However, not many know that difficult areas between the teeth are hard for the brush to reach. Therefore, it is suggested to floss daily and get rid of bacteria or stuck food between your teeth.

Stop smoking and tobacco consumption

Smoking and tobacco consumption is unhealthy for a number of reasons. It also leads to bad quality of teeth and foul smells. While smoking makes your breath smelly, tobacco dries out your mouth thus leaving a nasty odor.

Don't keep your mouth dry

Often dry mouths can lead to bad breath and saliva is something that can help you in this case. Halitosis is primarily caused by dry mouth, therefore you need to keep your mouth moist. To increase saliva production, you can eat sugar-free chewing gum.

Stay hydrated

Most of the time, even when you're following a regular oral hygiene routine, your teeth can decay and your breath may smell nasty. It could be because you are not hydrated enough. Drinking water regularly will wash out the toxins from your mouth and also the food stuck between your teeth.

Have a healthy diet

An unhealthy diet is the root cause of a number of diseases and it continues to poor oral health too. Make sure you have a healthy diet that will regulate saliva production thus minimizing the chances of bad breath.

Disclaimer: The article is for educational and informational purposes only. It does not constitute as medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any treatment.

