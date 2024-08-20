How to effectively ward off fungal infections during monsoon? Essential tips for healthy skin and nails

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Tips to ward off fungal infections during monsoon.

Fungal infections are common and can affect various parts of the body, including the skin, nails, and scalp. While these infections are usually not life-threatening, they can be uncomfortable, unsightly, and persistent if not treated properly. Fortunately, there are several effective ways to ward off fungal infections and keep your skin and nails healthy.

Keep Your Skin Clean and Dry

Fungi thrive in warm, moist environments. Therefore, maintaining good hygiene is crucial in preventing fungal infections. Wash your skin regularly with mild soap and water, especially after sweating. Dry your skin thoroughly, paying special attention to areas prone to moisture accumulation, such as the feet, groin, and underarms.

Wear Breathable Clothing

When we spoke to Dr Avinash Jadhav Dermatologists at Ruby Hall Clinic, he said to opt for loose-fitting, breathable clothing made from natural fibres like cotton. This allows your skin to breathe and reduces the risk of moisture build-up. When it comes to footwear, choose shoes that allow air circulation, and avoid wearing the same pair every day. Moisture-wicking socks can also help keep your feet dry.

Practice Good Nail Hygiene

Fungal infections often affect the nails, particularly toenails. To prevent this, keep your nails trimmed and clean. Avoid cutting the cuticles, as this can create an entry point for fungi. If you frequent nail salons, ensure that they follow strict hygiene practices to avoid cross-contamination.

Avoid Walking Barefoot in Public Areas

Public places like swimming pools, locker rooms, and showers are breeding grounds for fungi. Always wear flip-flops or shower shoes in these environments to protect your feet from coming into direct contact with potentially contaminated surfaces.

Don’t Share Personal Items

Fungal infections can spread through direct contact or by sharing personal items. Avoid sharing towels, socks, shoes, or nail clippers with others. Use your personal care items, and ensure they are kept clean and dry.

Boost Your Immune System

A strong immune system is your body’s first line of defence against infections, including fungal ones. Eat a balanced diet rich in vitamins and minerals, exercise regularly, get enough sleep, and manage stress to keep your immune system functioning optimally.

Use Antifungal Products

If you’re prone to fungal infections, consider using antifungal powders or sprays, particularly on areas like the feet or groin. These products can help prevent the growth of fungi by keeping the skin dry and creating an inhospitable environment for fungal spores.

Treat Infections Promptly

If you notice signs of a fungal infection, such as redness, itching, or unusual changes in the skin or nails, seek treatment immediately. Over-the-counter antifungal creams, ointments, or oral medications can be effective in treating mild infections. For more severe or persistent infections, consult a healthcare professional for appropriate treatment.

Maintain a Healthy Lifestyle

Certain lifestyle factors, such as diabetes, obesity, or a weakened immune system, can increase the risk of fungal infections. Managing these conditions through a healthy lifestyle can reduce your susceptibility. Regular check-ups with your healthcare provider can help identify and address any underlying health issues that may contribute to recurring infections.

Stay Informed

Being aware of the causes, symptoms, and risk factors associated with fungal infections is crucial in preventing them. Educate yourself about the different types of fungal infections, such as athlete’s foot, ringworm, and yeast infections, and take proactive steps to avoid them.

ALSO READ: Dark neck and skin warts? THIS disease can be the reason, know prevention tips