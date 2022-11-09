How much water should you drink during winters? Beware, it can be life-threatening

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK How much water should you drink during winters?

Everyone drinks water, but do you know the right way to drink water? The way you drink water and the time when you drink it, leaves a big impact on your health. Most of our body contains water, but did you know that by drinking water at the right time, you can overcome many problems including obesity, headache and digestion. Dr. Umesh Kumar Sharma who is Senior Consultant in Nephrology shares benefits of drinking water and the correct time.

Why is it necessary to drink water?

By drinking less water, we become a victim of dehydration, which damages our organs. The possibility of frequent hospitalisations increases for elderly people who drink less water. So it is very crucial to know the correct amount of water intake.

How much water should you drink?

According to the doctor, there is no fixed quantity of water, it can be more or less according to the time, place, season. The doctor told us that you should always keep a water bottle near your hand, so that you can drink water whenever you feel thirsty. You do not need to drink 3-4 glasses of water at once, keep drinking water in a few hours.

In what amount should you drink water as soon as you wake up?

The doctor told that there is a lack of water in the body overnight, so at least one glass of water should be taking in the morning as soon as you wake up. Otherwise the blood becomes thick and can lead to heart attack.

Drink water even during workout

According to the doctor, we sweat a lot while working out, so keep drinking a little water while working out and drink a good amount of water afterward too.

Should you not drink water while standing?

You must have heard from many people that water should not be drunk while standing, water should be chewed and consumed like food. When we asked the doctor about this, he said that he has not read such a thing anywhere, while running in a marathon, runners drink water even while running. He definitely said that while drinking water, just keep in mind that drink water at a leisurely pace, drinking water in a hurry can cause problems.

Drink hot water or cold?

The doctor said that you do not need to drink hot water even in summer, you drink water of normal temperature. Yes, cold water in the fridge definitely does harm. In the winter season, you can drink lukewarm water.

After what things you should avoid drinking water?

The doctor said that there is a lot of water in the fruit, so water should not be drunk after eating the fruit. In the same way, if rice is made, it absorbs a lot of water, so even after eating rice, water should not be drunk. You can drink water after stopping for half an hour.

(Disclaimer: Before implementing any remedy or making any lifestyle changes, it is advisable to visit a doctor if you notice any warning signals)

