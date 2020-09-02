Image Source : FREEPIK How effective is your anti-ageing cream?

As time passes by and you grow old, just like physical health, your skin also needs extra care. You tend to make efforts and opt for the commercial anti-ageing creams to control the signs of ageing like wrinkles and fine lines. But are they actually even effective? Well, yes some of them might be. The effectiveness of maximum commercial anti-ageing creams mainly depends on what ingredients do they possess and how you use them. However, it is recommended to consult a dermatologist before buying any anti-ageing cream. But, here we are to provide you with a little guidance on how to choose and use the products for your ageing skin.

Always keep in mind that your lifestyle plays an extremely important role in making you look old or younger. Some factors like sound sleep, eating right kinds of foods, and an active lifestyle are the best ways to keep your skin glowing and making it look young. Meanwhile, take a look at how to pick your anti-ageing cream.

Remember to look for these ingredients

Anti-ageing creams need to have some specific ingredients to be effective. Therefore, keep a check on the ingredients list while picking up a suitable product for your skin:

• Ceramides: They help in keeping your skin’s outermost layer healthy and strong.

• Vitamic C: It helps in boosting your skin’s SPF levels.

• Collagen: This maintains the foundation of your skin to be strong and firm.

• Lactic acid: This ingredient helps in making your skin more even and radiant.

• Glycolic Acid: It helps in improving your skin tone, texture and pore size).

Do check the concentration levels

Some active ingredients in your anti-ageing cream improve your skin and make the product even more efficient. Some of the examples of such ingredients are Vitamins A, E and C. Usually, the commercial based anti-ageing products which possess lower concentration of such active ingredients are either not very effective or their effectiveness doesn’t last long. Therefore, make sure to select products with a rather high concentration of active ingredients.

Use them frequently

If you are not regular in using your anti-ageing cream then chances are high that it may not work. Also, there are good enough chances that your skin may get back to its same condition once you stop using these creams. So, remember to apply the anti-wrinkle creams once or twice everyday for a few weeks to actually get the better results. And while using an anti-ageing cream, keep in mind to eat well, maintain a proper sleep cycle and try to stay active.

Keep a check on the side effects

Many anti-ageing creams may come with some side effects too. They can cause skin issues like rashes, burning, irritation, etc. depending upon your texture. So, just to keep yourself safe from the possible side effects, make sure to read the instructions written on the packaging of the cream.

