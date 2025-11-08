It’s not your willpower, it’s your genes: How DNA shapes your fitness and food choices Your genes silently shape how you eat, sleep, and exercise. Dr Ajay Phadke of Agilus Diagnostics explains how genetic testing, epigenetics, and personalised medicine are transforming health, proving your DNA isn’t destiny, it’s a guide to smarter living.

For years, we’ve been told to eat less fat, cut carbs, or hit the gym harder, as if one formula fits everyone. But what explains how one person thrives on salads while another feels drained, or why coffee keeps some wide awake while others sleep soundly after a late-night espresso?

The answer, experts say, lies deep within our DNA. “Our bodies run on unique genetic codes, not averages,” explains Dr Ajay Phadke, Director, Strategic Business Development, Agilus Diagnostics. “Your genes quietly influence how you digest food, respond to exercise, process caffeine or alcohol, and even how your body heals after stress or illness.”

Your genes decide how food affects you

Certain genes are like internal switches that decide how efficiently you process nutrients. The FTO gene, for instance, affects appetite, people with specific versions feel hungrier and gain weight faster. The MTHFR gene determines how well your body absorbs folate and B vitamins, vital for heart and brain health. And the CYP1A2 gene controls caffeine metabolism, explaining why that post-dinner coffee may be harmless to one person but insomnia fuel for another.

Why your workout works or doesn’t

Have you ever noticed how some people build muscle effortlessly while others struggle despite daily gym sessions? Genes like ACTN3 and ACE play a role here, influencing whether your body is naturally tuned for endurance or sprint performance. Even how quickly you recover from a workout links back to clock-related genes that regulate your circadian rhythm — your body’s internal timer.

Epigenetics: You can still rewrite your story

Your DNA may set the blueprint, but it’s not a life sentence. The field of epigenetics shows that sleep, diet, stress, and emotions can literally switch genes on or off. “You may inherit the tendency for diabetes or cancer,” says Dr Phadke, “but lifestyle determines whether that switch ever gets flipped.” In short, how you live decides how your genes behave.

Personalised medicine is the future

Medicine is evolving fast. Through pharmacogenomics, doctors can now match treatments to your genetic profile. Two people may take the same drug, yet only one responds because the other metabolises it too quickly or too slowly. Soon, genetic testing will make prescriptions safer and far more precise.

At the cutting edge lies CRISPR, a revolutionary tool that allows scientists to edit faulty genes directly. As oncologist-author Siddhartha Mukherjee describes, medicine is shifting from “reading the genome” to “rewriting life.”

Your genes aren’t your destiny, they’re a map. As Dr Phadke sums it up, “Knowing your genetic makeup isn’t about control; it’s about clarity. It helps you stop guessing and start living by your body’s true design.”

