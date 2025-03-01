Hot flashes to night sweats; here are some of the common symptoms of menopause you should know During menopause, your body undergoes several hormonal changes which causes several physical symptoms. Here are some of the common symptoms of menopause that you should know.

Menopause is a time when you go without periods for 12 consecutive months. This usually happens in the 40s and 50s. This is a natural process, however, it can have significant physical symptoms. The months and years leading to menopause is known as perimenopause and this can last somewhere between 2 to 8 years and the average age is about four years.

During menopause, your body undergoes several hormonal changes which causes several physical symptoms. Here are some of the common symptoms of menopause that you should know.

Hot Flashes

Hot flashes are one of the most well-known symptoms of menopause. They involve a sudden feeling of intense heat, usually in the upper body, face and chest. This sensation can cause sweating and might last from a few seconds to several minutes. Hot flashes occur due to changes in hormone levels, particularly oestrogen, which affects the body’s temperature regulation.

Irregular Periods

In the years leading up to menopause, many women experience irregular periods. This can mean missed periods, lighter or heavier bleeding or cycles that are shorter or longer than usual. These changes happen as the ovaries gradually produce less oestrogen, causing fluctuations in menstrual cycle.

Mood Changes

Hormonal fluctuations during menopause can have a significant impact on mood. Women may experience increased irritability, sadness, anxiety or even depression. Oestrogen influences the production of neurotransmitters like serotonin which regulate mood and its decline can lead to mood swings or emotional instability.

Night Sweats

Night sweats are similar to hot flashes but occur during sleep. They can lead to excessive sweating, making it difficult to stay comfortable or sleep through the night. Night sweats are usually caused by fluctuations in hormone levels, especially oestrogen which can disrupt the body's ability to regulate temperature while sleeping.

Vaginal Dryness

As oestrogen levels decrease, the tissues in the vaginal area may become drier, thinner and less elastic. This can lead to discomfort during sexual intercourse, itching or a general feeling of dryness. Vaginal dryness can also increase the risk of urinary tract infections (UTIs) and incontinence.

Sleep Disturbances

Hormonal changes can interfere with sleep due to hot flashes or night sweats but also because of changes in mood or anxiety. Difficulty falling asleep, staying asleep or waking up too early are all common during menopause.

Memory and Concentration Problems

Many women report memory lapses or difficulty concentrating during menopause. This is referred to as "brain fog" and is likely due to hormonal shifts particularly the decline in oestrogen which plays a role in brain function.

ALSO READ: Ramadan 2025: Is it safe for pregnant women to fast during the holy month? Expert answers