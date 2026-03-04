Playing Holi with synthetic colours? Doctor explains hidden health risks of inhaling them

New Delhi:

Holi morning usually begins the same way. Music somewhere in the background. Buckets of colour. Friends already planning who gets drenched first. It is playful chaos. But amid the colour clouds and laughter, there is one detail people often overlook. What exactly is in the colour being thrown around?

To understand the health side of things, we got in touch with Dr. Bhanu Mishra, Consultant–Nephrologist at Fortis Hospital, Shalimar Bagh. Speaking about the risks linked to synthetic Holi colours, Dr Mishra warned that accidental inhalation can have far more serious consequences than people assume. “The accidental inhalation of synthetic colours used during Holi can result in severe side effects on the lungs and other vital organs depending on the chemical composition of the colours,” he said.

Synthetic Holi colours and the chemicals behind them

According to Dr Mishra, many commercially available colours still contain chemicals that are not meant to be inhaled. During celebrations, when colour powder is thrown in the air, it can easily enter the nose and respiratory tract.

Dr Mishra explains that these powders may contain substances such as heavy metals and synthetic dyes. “Synthetic Holi colours can contain harmful chemicals like lead, cadmium, chromium and certain azo dyes, which are not safe when inhaled,” he said.

Once inhaled, the particles move through the respiratory system and begin irritating sensitive tissues almost immediately.

What happens when colour powder enters your lungs

The first reaction is often mild and easy to ignore. A bit of coughing. A burning sensation in the throat. Maybe sneezing. But the deeper impact happens inside the lungs.

“When synthetic colour particles enter the respiratory tract, they can irritate the nasal passages and throat, leading to coughing, sneezing and a burning sensation,” Dr Mishra noted. The problem does not necessarily stop there.

He explains that the particles can reach deeper parts of the lungs. “These chemicals may reach the bronchi and alveoli, the areas responsible for oxygen exchange in the lungs. Exposure can cause inflammation and may even lead to chemical pneumonitis, which is inflammation of lung tissue caused by chemicals,” he said.

Chemical pneumonitis is a serious medical condition and requires immediate attention if symptoms escalate.

How synthetic colours affect other organs

Dr Mishra also highlighted that inhalation exposure does not always remain limited to the lungs. Some chemical components can enter the bloodstream.

“Once absorbed into the bloodstream, these substances can travel to organs such as the liver, kidneys and brain,” Dr Mishra explained.

He further added that these organs may be forced to work harder to eliminate the toxins from the body.

The liver attempts to metabolise and neutralise these chemicals.

The kidneys work to filter them out of the bloodstream.

Neurotoxic elements such as lead may affect the nervous system.

Dr Mishra pointed out that this can sometimes lead to symptoms such as headaches, dizziness or general weakness.

Symptoms to watch for after inhaling Holi colours

Dr Mishra says people should not ignore physical reactions that appear after colour exposure.

Some common warning signs include:

Persistent coughing

Difficulty breathing

Chest discomfort or pain

Vomiting or nausea

Severe irritation in the throat or nose

“If these symptoms appear after inhalation of synthetic colours, medical attention should be sought immediately, as complications like acute respiratory distress syndrome can develop in severe cases,” Dr Mishra cautioned.

What to do if you inhale Holi colour powder

If someone accidentally inhales colour powder, simple steps can help reduce the immediate impact.

Dr Mishra recommends basic relief measures:

Move to an area with fresh air immediately.

Wash the mouth and nose with clean water.

Drink water to help flush out irritants.

“Fresh air, washing exposed areas and staying hydrated can help minimise irritation in many cases, but persistent symptoms should always be checked by a doctor,” Dr Mishra said.

Holi is meant to be carefree. Bright. Loud. A little messy too. But as Dr Mishra reminds us, choosing safer colours and staying mindful of exposure can make the celebrations far healthier. Because the real goal is simple. Enjoy the colour today without carrying its effects into tomorrow.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

