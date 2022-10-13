High-cholesterol problems troubling you? Keep these food items at bay to get rid of it

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Keep these food items at bay to get rid of high-cholesterol

Cholesterol refers to a waxy substance found in the human body. Cholesterols are of two types-LDL, which are often referred to as “bad cholesterol” because it’s associated with plaque buildup in the arteries, while HDL, “good cholesterol” helps excrete excess cholesterol from your body. There are certain everyday food items that are loaded with bad cholesterol and one should avoid excessive intake of such foods.

1. Red meat

Red meats including beef, pork, and lamb are generally high in saturated fat. The fattest cuts of meat include hamburgers, ribs, pork chops, and roasts. It is suggested to limit to 3-ounce portion size and stick to leaner cuts like sirloin, pork loin, or filet mignon. Also, one should replace meat with proteins that are lower in saturated fat and cholesterol, like skinless chicken or turkey breast, fish, and beans.

2. Baked food

Cookies and bread are delicious in taste but are bad for health. The high amount of butter, shortening, and sugar added to these treats does no good to your body, especially for those who already have spiked cholesterol levels in the blood.

3. Processed meat

Processed meat often uses fatty cuts of meat and hence has extremely high levels of cholesterol and saturated fat which is harmful to the heart health of those already having high cholesterol.

4. Fried food

Despite the fact that deep-fried foods taste delicious to the taste buds, deep frying increases the energy density or calorie count of these foods, which makes them unhealthy. Experts recommend preparing such foods in an air fryer or using healthy cooking oil to prepare them.

5. Desserts

Ice cream, cakes, and pastries are all high in cholesterol, as well as added sugar, unhealthy fats, and abundant calories. While they often lead to weight gain, they are also the reason for developing obesity, diabetes, heart disease, and certain types of cancers.

Cholesterol plays a key role in the production of hormones, vitamin D, and the bile necessary for digesting fats. It’s also an essential component of every cell in your body, giving cell membranes strength and flexibility.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.

