High cholesterol: Know food combinations that help in lowering the risk

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know food combinations that help in lowering high cholesterol

High cholesterol is a condition that, over time, can lead to a number of health issues, such as heart attack or stroke. If the concentration of low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, which is often referred to as “bad” cholesterol, gets too high, it can build up in the walls of your arteries, forming a plaque. If one of these plaques ruptures, a blood clot can form, blocking blood flow, and leading to a heart attack or stroke.

Add these foods to lower LDL cholesterol

1. Dal and Brown Rice

Dal is a staple in Indian cuisine and is packed with fiber, which helps to reduce LDL cholesterol (low-density lipoprotein), often referred to as bad cholesterol. Brown rice is a great source of whole grains, which has been shown to lower the risk of heart disease by 20%.

2. Barley, Oats and other whole grains

Like oats and oat bran, barley and other whole grains can help lower the risk of heart disease, mainly via the soluble fiber they deliver. An easy first step to lowering your cholesterol is having a bowl of oatmeal or cold oat-based cereal like Cheerios for breakfast.

3. Almonds and Yoghurt

Almonds are a great source of heart-healthy monounsaturated fats and protein, which can help to lower LDL cholesterol levels. A study published in the British Journal of Nutrition found that eating yogurt can lower total cholesterol levels by up to 4%. Yogurt contains probiotics, which can help to improve digestion and reduce inflammation.

4. Fatty Fish

Adding in fatty fish, such as anchovies, black cod, mackerel, or salmon can lower your cholesterol in several ways. First of all, fatty fish can be used as a substitute for other protein sources that have a lot of saturated fats. Second, fatty fish have a good blend of unsaturated fats, including omega-3 fatty acids, which have been shown to reduce the risk of heart attack and stroke.

5. Eggplant okra and beans

These two low-calorie vegetables are good sources of soluble fiber. Beans are especially rich in soluble fiber. They also take a while for the body to digest, meaning you feel full for longer after a meal. That's one reason beans are a useful food for folks trying to lose weight. With so many choices — from navy and kidney beans to lentils, garbanzos, black-eyed peas, and beyond — and so many ways to prepare them, beans are a very versatile food.

Also Read: Binge eating disorder: Are you a serial eater? Here's how it causes other illnesses

Also Read: Nature’s secret: Harsingar flower is an effective remedy for sciatica and pain relief

Latest Health News