High BP in childhood linked to increased risk of death from heart disease in adulthood, finds JAMA study A study, presented at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025, found that higher blood pressure at age seven can increase the risk of dying from heart disease in the mid-50s. Read on to know more.

New Delhi:

A recent study found that a higher blood pressure at age seven can increase the risk of dying from heart disease in the mid-50s. The researchers highlighted the importance of checking children’s blood pressure regularly and inculcating heart-healthy habits.

The study was presented at the American Heart Association's Hypertension Scientific Sessions 2025 and was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA).

Alexa Freedman, an assistant professor at Northwestern University’s school of medicine, US, and lead author of the study, said, “Having hypertension or elevated blood pressure as a child may increase the risk of death by 40 per cent to 50 per cent over the next five decades of an individual’s life.”

For the study, researchers followed nearly 38,000 children born to women enrolled in the US Collaborative Perinatal Project (CPP) between 1959 and 1966. They were followed up into the sixth decade of their lives. A total of 2,837 participants were found to have died in 2016; 504 of these were attributed to cardiovascular disease.

The authors of the study said, “In a large sample of US children born between 1959 and 1966, higher BP at age seven years was associated with greater risk of premature (cardiovascular) mortality.”

Speaking about the results of the study, Freedman said, “Our results highlight the importance of screening for blood pressure in childhood and focusing on strategies to promote optimal cardiovascular health beginning in childhood.”

Bonita Falkner, an expert volunteer with the American Heart Association, emeritus professor of paediatrics and medicine at Thomas Jefferson University, and not involved with the study, said the results of this study and those of older child cohort ones, with potential follow-up in adulthood, “will contribute to a more accurate definition of abnormal blood pressure and hypertension in childhood.”

(With PTI inputs)

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

ALSO READ: How kidney health secretly controls your blood pressure, explains doctor