High blood pressure can cause heart failure, expert shares ways to prevent

New Delhi:

High blood pressure is a health problem that damages the body from within even without any obvious symptoms. According to Dr Pratik Chaudhary, a cardiologist at Asian Hospital, when BP remains above the normal limit continuously, it forces the heart to work under extreme pressure. Gradually this condition can weaken the heart muscles and increase the chances of serious diseases like heart failure.

The pumping ability of the heart starts decreasing

A high level of blood pressure for a long time makes the walls of the heart thick and stiff. This reduces the pumping capacity of the heart, and the person starts experiencing problems like shortness of breath, fatigue and swelling in the legs, which can be symptoms of heart failure. The effect of high BP is not limited to the heart only. It also has a negative effect on the kidneys, eyes and brain. But its effect on the heart is considered to be the biggest.

Ways to prevent hypertension

The best way to prevent this condition is to control high BP in time. For this, it is first necessary that a person get his blood pressure checked regularly. Many times people become careless when they do not feel the symptoms, but this habit can be harmful.

Lifestyle changes to manage high BP

Some simple lifestyle changes can prove to be very effective in controlling high BP. First of all, salt intake should be limited, as it can increase BP. Apart from this, it is beneficial to take a balanced diet rich in fruits and green vegetables. Taking a walk or doing light exercise for at least 30 minutes every day keeps blood pressure under control and improves heart health.

Stress is also a major cause of high BP, so regular meditation, yoga or deep breathing exercises can reduce stress. Smoking and excessive alcohol consumption also have a bad effect on the heart, so these habits should be avoided. If the doctor has prescribed medicines, it is important to take them regularly and go for follow-up. Stopping medicines or changing the dose on your own can be harmful.

Finally, it is very important to understand that ignoring high BP can be very dangerous for the heart. But if it is identified on time and lifestyle changes are made, then heart diseases can be avoided and a healthy life can be lived.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet.

