Hibiscus for heart health: Benefits that you should know to avoid diseases

Hibiscus, commonly known as "gudhal" in Hindi, is a popular flowering plant that belongs to the Malvaceae family. This plant is known for its beautiful flowers, which are used for decorative purposes, as well as for their medicinal properties. In recent years, hibiscus has gained popularity as a heart-protective food. Here are some heart-protective effects of hibiscus that you should know.

Reduces Blood Pressure: One of the most significant benefits of hibiscus is its ability to lower blood pressure. According to a study published in the Journal of Nutrition, drinking hibiscus tea can lower systolic blood pressure by up to 10 points. The study also found that hibiscus tea is effective in lowering diastolic blood pressure, which is the pressure in the arteries when the heart rests between beats. This effect of hibiscus is attributed to the presence of flavonoids and other phytochemicals that have a relaxing effect on blood vessels.

Lowers Cholesterol Levels: Hibiscus is also known to lower cholesterol levels. According to a study published in the Journal of Alternative and Complementary Medicine, hibiscus tea can reduce total cholesterol levels by up to 22%. This effect of hibiscus is attributed to its high content of antioxidants, which prevent the oxidation of LDL (bad) cholesterol and reduce the risk of heart disease.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties: Inflammation is a significant contributor to heart disease. Hibiscus has anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce the risk of heart disease. According to a study published in the Journal of Ethnopharmacology, hibiscus extracts can reduce the production of inflammatory cytokines, which are proteins that contribute to inflammation. The study also found that hibiscus extracts can reduce oxidative stress, which is another factor that contributes to inflammation.

Antioxidant Properties: Hibiscus is rich in antioxidants, which protect the body against oxidative stress. Oxidative stress is a condition where the body produces more free radicals than it can neutralize with antioxidants. This condition can damage cells and contribute to the development of various diseases, including heart disease. According to a study published in the Journal of Food Science and Technology, hibiscus extracts have high antioxidant activity, which makes them effective in preventing the oxidation of LDL cholesterol and reducing the risk of heart disease.

