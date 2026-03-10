Heatwaves and hormones: Why women experience more hot flashes before summer

New Delhi:

As the temperature starts to rise before the advent of summer, women experience a dramatic change in the way they feel in their bodies. They may experience hot flashes more frequently, sleep less restfully, and feel a general state of fatigue and anxiety.

Though the outside temperature is certainly rising, this dramatic change in women's bodies has much more to do with the hormonal changes within the body.

Women in their late 30s and 40s experience the beginning of perimenopause, a transitional stage before menopause. In this stage, the estrogen level in the body does not follow a predictable pattern.

“Estrogen plays a key role in regulating body temperature, mood and energy balance,” explains Tamanna Singh, Certified Menopause Coach and Co-founder of MENOVEDA. “When estrogen levels begin to fluctuate, the brain’s temperature regulation system becomes more sensitive to even small changes in environmental heat.”

Why does heat make symptoms worse

The brain’s temperature control centre, the hypothalamus, relies partly on estrogen signals to maintain internal balance. When hormone levels shift, this system becomes more reactive. When the external temperature rises as the summer season approaches, the body may not be able to regulate the heat as it should. This can cause hot flashes, warmth, and sweating.

For women whose hormones are already fluctuating, the heat can cause these changes to be felt even more.

The link between heat and fatigue

However, it does more than just increase sweating. It also increases the demand on the human body’s nervous system. When trying to cool itself by sweating and increased blood flow, the human body may lose fluids and minerals. Even minor dehydration may lead to headaches, irritability, and constant fatigue.

While these may be dismissed as signs of tiredness, they may actually be signs of the human body trying to keep balance in warmer temperatures.

Why does sleep disruption become common?

Warmer nights can disrupt deep, restorative sleep as well. For women already dealing with hormonal changes, even small sleep disturbances can make a significant difference.

A bad night’s sleep can cause fatigue, brain fog, and mood swings the next day. It can make feelings of exhaustion and irritability worse with continued sleep disturbance.

Heat and the stress hormone connection

Another factor is the body’s main stress hormone, known as cortisol.

Prolonged heat can cause elevated levels of this hormone, which can cause feelings of restlessness or anxiety. Elevated levels of this hormone can cause energy crashes as well.

Such a combination of hormonal changes, increased temperatures, and lack of sleep may lead to a vicious circle in which the symptoms are enhanced just before the onset of summer.

Helping the body cope with seasonal change

While these symptoms may be challenging to manage, it is not necessary to make drastic changes to one’s lifestyle to help the body cope with seasonal changes in temperatures.

Increasing hydration, balancing salts in the body, eating light meals, and going to bed earlier are some of the ways to help the body cool down effectively. Understanding that these changes are physiological rather than purely emotional can also help women respond with greater awareness and patience.

“Once women recognise that heat sensitivity during this phase is linked to hormonal shifts, it becomes easier to support the body rather than fight against it,” Singh says.

With simple lifestyle adjustments and better awareness, the body can navigate rising temperatures while maintaining hormonal balance and daily energy.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a dietician before starting any fitness programme or making any changes to your diet

