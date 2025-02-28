Heatwave in Mumbai: Know how extreme heat conditions affect our health Heatwaves can pose serious health, social, environmental and economic risks. Mumbai has been experiencing an unusual heatwave in February with temperatures soaring above 37 degree Celsius. Read on to know how heatwaves impact health.

Mumbai has been experiencing an unusual heatwave in the month of February with temperatures crossing 37 degree Celsius. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and its surrounding areas. The agency predicted that the city will see clear skies on February 28 with a maximum temperature of 35 degree Celsius.

According to the World Meteorological Organization (WMO), heatwaves consist of periods of abnormally hot weather that can last from a few days to months where the maximum and minimum temperatures are unusually high in a location. The minimum temperature is as important as the maximum temperature as cooler nights allow the body to recover and if the nights are unusually hot, higher temperatures will be reached earlier in the day and last for longer.

Heatwaves can pose serious health, social, environmental and economic risks. Here, take a look at how extreme heat conditions affect your health.

Heat Exhaustion

Prolonged exposure to high temperatures can lead to heat exhaustion. This happens when the body becomes dehydrated and overheated. Symptoms include heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, nausea and fainting. If untreated, heat exhaustion can progress to heatstroke which is a potentially life-threatening condition.

Heatstroke

This is one of the most dangerous consequences of extreme heat. Heatstroke occurs when the body's temperature regulation system fails, causing the body’s core temperature to rise above 104°F (40°C). Symptoms include confusion, seizures, rapid pulse and unconsciousness. It requires immediate medical attention, as it can lead to organ failure or death.

Dehydration

High temperatures cause excessive sweating which can deplete the body's fluid levels. Without sufficient hydration, the body can become dehydrated, leading to symptoms like dry mouth, fatigue, dizziness and confusion. Severe dehydration can cause kidney damage, heatstroke and even death.

Cardiovascular Strain

Extreme heat forces the heart to work harder to pump blood to the skin's surface in an attempt to cool the body. This added strain on the cardiovascular system can be dangerous for those with pre-existing heart conditions, increasing the risk of heart attacks or strokes during a heatwave.

Vulnerable Populations

Children, the elderly and people with chronic health conditions are particularly vulnerable to the impacts of extreme heat. Older adults, for example, may have impaired thermoregulation, making it harder for them to regulate their body temperature. Children are also at higher risk due to their developing bodies and increased vulnerability to dehydration.

