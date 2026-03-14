Heart is deliberately stopped during surgery? Cardiothoracic surgeon shares three surprising facts

New Delhi:

Heart surgery has long been seen as one of the most complex procedures in modern medicine. Precision, technology, years of training. Everything comes together in the operating room. But there is another element that surgeons talk about less often. The human body’s ability to pause, adapt and recover in ways that still feel extraordinary.

Even doctors who have spent decades performing cardiac procedures say certain moments never stop surprising them. Dr Jeremy London, a board-certified cardiothoracic surgeon with about 25 years of experience, recently spoke about this in an Instagram video shared on March 13. According to him, despite thousands of operations, a few aspects of heart surgery continue to leave him genuinely amazed.

Why heart surgery still surprises even experienced surgeons

Modern cardiac procedures involve temporarily altering some of the body’s most critical systems. Blood circulation may change. Body temperature may be lowered. Even the heartbeat itself may be paused for a while. Yet once the surgery ends, the body often restores normal function in ways that still impress experienced surgeons.

Dr London noted that even after years in the operating room, there are moments that never lose their sense of wonder.

When the heart stops during surgery and begins beating again

One fact about heart surgery often surprises people. In many procedures, the heart is deliberately stopped so surgeons can operate with precision. “The majority of heart surgery that’s done around the world involves stopping the heart,” Dr London explained.

What happens afterwards can feel remarkable even to experienced doctors. “Once we complete the operation, the heart often restarts on its own,” he said. The surgeon recalled the first time he saw this nearly three decades ago. “I remember witnessing it for the first time almost 30 years ago and being completely amazed. Even after 10,000 operations, it still leaves me in awe.”

Cooling the body helps protect organs in heart surgery

Another striking aspect of some heart procedures involves significantly lowering the patient’s body temperature. Surgeons may cool the body to roughly 18 to 22 degrees Celsius, a technique known as deep hypothermic circulatory arrest.

“During certain operations, we cool the body all the way down to around 18 to 22 degrees Celsius,” Dr London said. At this stage, circulation may temporarily stop while surgeons complete the procedure. This controlled cooling places the body in a state similar to hibernation and helps protect vital organs.

Once the surgery is finished, the body is gradually rewarmed. “With rewarming, the body regains normal function and in most people the organs begin working normally again. It’s absolutely incredible,” Dr London explained.

Trust between patient and surgeon matters a lot

Beyond the science and technology, there is another side to heart surgery that continues to stay with doctors throughout their careers. The relationship built with patients. For someone undergoing cardiac surgery, the level of trust involved is enormous.

“I’ve been given the honour and privilege of earning people’s trust and quite literally having their life, their heart, in my hands,” Dr London said. That responsibility shapes the connection between doctor and patient in a profound way.

“It’s the depth of these relationships and their significance that has motivated me over the years, and something I will carry with me for the rest of my life,” he added.

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