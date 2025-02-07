Heart attack symptoms: 7 early warning signs of the fatal medical emergency in men

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 7 early warning signs of heart attack in men

Cardiovascular diseases are the leading cause of death globally. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from CVDs in 2019, representing 32% of all global deaths. Of these deaths, 85% were due to heart attack and stroke. Heart attacks are much more common in men than in women. Therefore, it is important to take necessary precautions that can help prevent heart attacks.

One of the ways to understand if you have any heart condition or an impending heart attack is by spotting the early signs. These symptoms can help you understand your heart health and you can take necessary actions to prevent a heart attack. Here are some early warning signs of heart attack in men.

Chest Pain or Discomfort

This is the most common symptom of a heart attack in both men and women. It is usually described as a heavy, squeezing or tight sensation. This pain can last for a few minutes or come and go. It may also radiate to the shoulders, arms, neck, back or jaw.

Shortness of Breath

Difficulty breathing, especially when it happens along with chest pain or discomfort is an important sign of a heart attack. This can happen even when you're resting or performing light activities and it may be accompanied by a feeling of dizziness or lightheadedness.

Pain in Upper Body Areas

Heart attack pain might not always be limited to the chest. It can also be felt in the back, shoulders, arms (particularly the left arm), neck or jaw. This pain often radiates from the chest and can be mistaken for other types of pain, such as muscle strain or indigestion.

Profuse Sweating

Excessive sweating especially cold sweats can be a sign of a heart attack. Even if you're not exerting yourself, your body may produce profuse sweat. This symptom can also happen along with other signs like chest discomfort or nausea.

Nausea or Vomiting

Feeling nauseous or vomiting is a less obvious but important sign of a heart attack. Men may experience these symptoms along with other signs such as chest pain or shortness of breath. It's often mistaken for indigestion but it can be a serious warning.

Dizziness or Lightheadedness

A sudden feeling of dizziness, lightheadedness or fainting can be a sign that your heart is not pumping effectively. This is especially concerning if it occurs with other symptoms like chest pain or shortness of breath.

Fatigue

Extreme fatigue or feeling unusually tired can be an early sign of a heart attack. This symptom can occur days or even weeks before the heart attack and it might be accompanied by an inability to perform daily activities without feeling exhausted.

