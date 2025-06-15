Heart attack symptoms: 5 silent signs of the fatal condition that can appear in your hands, feet The early signs of heart attack are usually not very prominent. However, if you observe them closely, you might be able to spot them. Here are some of the silent signs of the fatal condition that can appear in your hands, feet.

Heart attack is a condition which happens when the flow of blood to the heart is impacted, which could be reduced or completely blocked. This blockage can happen due to various reasons, such as fat buildup and cholesterol among others. Heart disease is one of the leading causes of death across the globe. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), an estimated 17.9 million people died from cardiovascular diseases in 2019, 85% of which were due to heart attack and stroke.

One of the ways to understand if you have any heart condition or an impending heart attack is by spotting the early signs. The early signs of this medical emergency are usually not very prominent. However, if you observe them closely, you might be able to spot them. Here are some of the silent signs of the fatal condition that can appear in your hands, feet.

Cold or Sweaty Hands and Feet

If you have cold hands and feet, it can be a sign of poor blood circulation that happens due to a failing heart. When the heart can't pump blood properly, the blood gets diverted away from less important areas like the hands and feet to support vital organs. This makes the hands and feet cold and sweaty.

Swelling in Hands and Feet

Also known as oedema, this can be a sign of heart failure. When the ability of the heart to pump blood reduces, fluids tend to accumulate in the hands and feet, which leads to puffiness, especially in the feet.

Numbness or Tingling Sensation

Poor blood flow due to blocked arteries can cause numbness or a pins-and-needles feeling in your hands and feet. This can be subtle; however, if it is persistent, it can be a sign of reduced oxygen supply to the peripheral nerves.

Bluish or Purple Tint

A bluish or purplish discolouration in the hands and feet is a sign that your blood is not carrying enough oxygen. This can happen due to decreased heart function or blocked arteries.

Pain Radiating to the Left Arm

While this is a classic sign of a heart attack, wherein one experiences pain especially in the left arm, shoulder, or hand. The nerves in the heart and arms share pathways; hence, discomfort in these areas can be a sign of a heart attack.

