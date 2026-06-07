Heart attacks are hitting people in their 30s and 40s; cardiologist explains why

New Delhi:

Heart attacks were once largely associated with older adults. But doctors are increasingly seeing serious cardiac events among people much younger than expected, including those in their 30s and 40s.

According to Dr. Jayaranganath M, Senior Consultant Cardiologist (Adult & Paediatrics), Apollo Hospitals, Seshadripuram, Bangalore, changing work habits, chronic stress, poor diet and lack of sleep are creating conditions that make heart disease more likely at a younger age.

More young people are experiencing heart attacks

The shift has become increasingly visible in clinical settings. Dr. Jayaranganath said the age profile of many heart patients has changed significantly in recent years.

"There is a worrying trend unfolding over the last few years. From seeing patients in their 60s and 70s more often, today, we are regularly treating people in their early 30s and 40s who are having full-blown heart attacks," the cardiologist said.

Explaining why this is happening, Dr. Jayaranganath said modern corporate and technology-driven lifestyles are taking a heavy toll on cardiovascular health.

"The reason for this shift comes down to how the modern tech and corporate lifestyle damages the body," he said. According to the doctor, it is largely a combination of the "plaques and pressure" theory and what he described as an "electrical storm" affecting the heart.

How stress, inactivity and poor diet affect the heart

Young professionals today are often exposed to intense workplace pressure while spending most of their day seated in front of screens. According to Dr. Jayaranganath, this combination is becoming increasingly dangerous.

"Young professionals today work in incredibly stressful environments. They face constant pressure from their jobs, compounded by the financial stress of maintaining expensive, modern lifestyles," the doctor said.

He added that many of them are also physically inactive, often spending 10 to 12 hours a day at a laptop with little or no exercise.

The cardiologist said convenience-based eating habits are making matters worse. Many people, he noted, depend heavily on food delivery apps and regularly consume ultra-processed foods high in salt.

"To fuel these long hours, many rely constantly on food delivery apps. A diet heavy in ultra-processed, high-sodium foods triggers deep inflammation in the body," Dr. Jayaranganath said.

He explained that when poor dietary choices are combined with ongoing stress, the body remains in a state of chronic cortisol elevation. This can push blood sugar levels higher and damage the endothelium, the delicate inner lining of blood vessels.

"This is exactly how a healthy-looking 32-year-old ends up with a blocked artery," the cardiologist said.

Dr. Jayaranganath further explained that prolonged mental strain can trigger a persistent surge in stress hormones such as cortisol and adrenaline. When this is paired with a highly sedentary routine involving 10 to 12 hours of sitting every day, the cardiovascular system gradually begins to deteriorate.

The doctor said diets rich in refined carbohydrates, excess salt and ultra-processed foods contribute to widespread inflammation throughout the body. Over time, this damages blood vessels, accelerates plaque accumulation and increases the likelihood of early heart attacks.

The rise of heart rhythm problems

Blocked arteries are only one part of the problem. According to Dr. Jayaranganath, doctors are also seeing a rise in disturbances affecting the heart's electrical system.

"On top of the physical blockages, there is also a massive rise in heart rhythm issues, or arrhythmias, like atrial fibrillation," the doctor said.

Referring to this phenomenon as the "electrical storm", he explained that it is often driven by poor sleep, inadequate downtime and heavy dependence on caffeine or energy drinks.

"It is brewed by a lack of sleep, zero downtime, and a heavy reliance on caffeine and energy drinks to get through the day," Dr. Jayaranganath said.

The cardiologist added that this combination can send blood pressure and heart rate soaring, making it much easier for a vulnerable plaque to rupture and trigger a sudden heart attack.

He further explained that sleep deprivation and long working hours can leave the heart more vulnerable to rhythm disorders such as atrial fibrillation. Constantly elevated heart rate and blood pressure also create conditions that increase the likelihood of plaque rupture.

Simple habits that can lower the risk

Despite the growing concern, Dr. Jayaranganath stressed that prevention does not necessarily require dramatic lifestyle changes.

"The good news is that preventing this does not require a total life overhaul. It starts with very basic, daily habits," he said.

One of the most important steps, according to the doctor, is reducing prolonged sitting.

"Break up your sitting time. Get up and walk for a few minutes every half-hour. Do not stay glued to your laptop all day," Dr. Jayaranganath advised.

He also urged people to keep track of key health indicators.

"Know your numbers. Get a simple blood test to find out your cholesterol, sugar, and blood pressure levels," the cardiologist said.

Sleep, he added, is another area that should not be overlooked.

"Fix your sleep. Proper, restorative rest is one of the best tools to reset stress hormones and protect your heart," Dr. Jayaranganath said.

The doctor also encouraged young professionals to pay closer attention to preventive healthcare. Routine checks for blood pressure, cholesterol and blood sugar should be treated with the same seriousness as workplace performance metrics, he explained.

"If you can master complex engineering or management systems at work, you are more than capable of managing your own body. Your health has to become your top priority," the cardiologist said.

Dr. Jayaranganath added that success in a demanding profession should not come at the expense of long-term wellbeing. Simple measures such as moving more often, monitoring key health markers and prioritising sleep can go a long way in reducing cardiovascular risk while helping people maintain productive careers.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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