Health Ministry's new guidelines: Instructions for caregivers, patients with mild COVID-19 symptoms

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), in its revised guidelines for COVID-19 patients, states that people who have very mild symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase will be required to do home-isolation. This can be done at their residence if it has an option for home isolation. The eligibility for the same was listed out which includes clinical testing of the person by the treating medical officer and also for quarantining the family contacts. Health Ministry even listed out instructions for patients as well as caregivers.

The ministry said, "A caregiver should be available to provide care on a 24x7 basis. A communication link between the caregiver and hospital is a prerequisite for the entire duration of home isolation. The caregiver and all close contacts of such cases should take hydroxychloroquine prophylaxis as per protocol and as prescribed by the treating medical officer."

The downloading of Aarogya Setu app on mobile has been made compulsory for these patients stating that Bluetooth and Wi-Fi should always be on for the application to remain active all times. The patient also has to monitor his health and give his status at regular intervals to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. "The patient will fill in an undertaking on self-isolation and shall follow home quarantine guidelines," the Ministry said.

When should you seek medical treatment:

Difficulty in breathing

Pain/pressure in the chest

Mental confusion or inability to arouse

Developing bluish discoloration of lips/ face

As advised by treating medical officer

Instruction for caregivers:

The caregiver should wear a triple layer medical mask appropriately when in the same room with the ill person.

He/She should avoid touching own face, nose, or mouth.

Hand hygiene must be ensured following contact with an ill person or his immediate environment.

Hand hygiene should also be practiced before and after preparing food, before eating, after using the toilet and whenever hands look dirty. Use soap and water for handwashing at least for 40 seconds. Alcohol-based hand rub can be used if hands are not visibly soiled.

After using soap and water, the use of disposable paper towels to dry hands is desirable. If not available, use dedicated clean cloth towels and replace them when they became wet.

Instructions for patients:

The patient should at all times use a triple-layer medical mask. Discard mask after 8 hours of use or earlier if they become net or visibly soiled.

Mask should be discarded only alter disinfecting it with 1 percent Sodium Hypochlorite.

The patient must stay in the identified room and away from other people in the home, especially elderlies and those with co-morbid conditions like hypertension, cardiovascular disease, renal disease, etc.

The patient must take rest and drink a lot of fluids to maintain adequate hydration.

Follow respiratory etiquettes all the time.

The hands must be washed often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or clean with an alcohol-based sanitizer.

Don't share personal items with other people.

Clean surfaces in the room that are touched often (tabletops, doorknobs, handles, etc) with 1 percent hypochlorite solution.

The patient must strictly follow the physician's instructions and medication advice.

The patient will self-monitor his/her health with daily temperature monitoring and report promptly if develops any deterioration of symptoms.

(Source: Ministry of health and family welfare)

