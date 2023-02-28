Health benefits of eating figs: From improving heart health to digestive system

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Here are four amazing health benefits of eating figs

Figs, also known as anjeer, are a type of small fruit that can be consumed in both fresh and dried forms. They are mainly cultivated on the Mediterranean Coast, West Asia, and the Indian subcontinent but are enjoyed worldwide. Figs are a rich source of nutrients such as fibre, folate, zinc, niacin, magnesium, iron, and riboflavin, making them a healthy option for a sweet snack. Additionally, a single small fig contains only about 30-40 calories, making it an excellent low-calorie snack and a popular choice for people following weight loss or low-calorie diets.

Figs offer various health benefits, including promoting digestive health. Moreover, they are believed to aid in maintaining heart health and regulating blood sugar levels.

Reduces blood sugar

Including figs in your diet may assist in managing blood sugar levels. Figs contain a moderate amount of fibre, which can aid in slowing down digestion in the intestines, reducing the risk of sudden blood sugar spikes. It's important to note that figs, particularly in their dried form, are high in sugar and should be consumed in moderation.

Makes heart healthy

Figs contain a variety of antioxidants that can provide several health benefits. Figs can significantly lower triglyceride levels in the bloodstream. Moreover, figs contain water-soluble fibre pectin, which can dissolve cholesterol build-up in the blood. Additionally, figs are a rich source of antioxidants and potassium, which can help regulate blood pressure and prevent artery blockage, lowering the risk of heart disease.

Strengthens digestive system

Figs are a great source of dietary fibre that can promote healthy digestion. They are known to be a natural remedy for relieving stomach aches. Additionally, figs can serve as a prebiotic, assisting in the maintenance of a healthy stomach and gut microbiome, thereby enhancing the digestive process.

Strong bones and muscles

Including figs in your diet may contribute to stronger bones and muscles. Figs contain minerals such as calcium, magnesium, and phosphorus that can enhance bone health, reducing the likelihood of osteoporosis.

