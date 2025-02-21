Headaches are caused due to these 4 reasons, follow miraculous Swami Ramdev tips to get relief There can be several reasons for headaches, especially during seasonal changes. Know the remedies to get rid of headaches from Swami Ramdev.

The problem of headaches increases a lot in the changing weather. Problems like sinus, cold cough, fever, high BP, dry eyes, and pollen allergy start occurring in this season. Especially the problem of migraine starts triggering. There can be different reasons for headaches. Sometimes headache starts due to stress and tension. Some people start having headache problems if they do not get enough sleep. If you spend more screen time or have a problem of poor digestion, then also headache can occur. Lack of nutrition in the body, and hormonal problems also cause migraine and headache problems. This is the reason that today every 7th person in the world has a headache. In India alone, 21 crore people have the problem of headaches. Know from Swami Ramdev the remedies to cure the problem of headache and migraine.

How many types of headaches

Migraine

Stress Headache

Sinus

Cluster Headache

Four common causes of headache

Lack of sleep

More screen time

Poor digestion

Stress and tension

How to cure a headache

Add almond oil to milk and drink it, You can also put almond oil in your nose. Grind almonds and walnuts and eat.

Home remedies for headache

Take 10 grams of coconut oil and 02 grams of clove oil. Mix coconut and clove oil. Apply it on your head to get relief.

For an instant cure for migraine eat jalebi made with desi ghee and once you eat jalebi with ghee, drink cow's milk.

