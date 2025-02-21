Headaches are caused due to these 4 reasons, follow miraculous Swami Ramdev tips to get relief

The problem of headaches increases a lot in the changing weather. Problems like sinus, cold cough, fever, high BP, dry eyes, and pollen allergy start occurring in this season. Especially the problem of migraine starts triggering. There can be different reasons for headaches. Sometimes headache starts due to stress and tension. Some people start having headache problems if they do not get enough sleep. If you spend more screen time or have a problem of poor digestion, then also headache can occur. Lack of nutrition in the body, and hormonal problems also cause migraine and headache problems. This is the reason that today every 7th person in the world has a headache. In India alone, 21 crore people have the problem of headaches. Know from Swami Ramdev the remedies to cure the problem of headache and migraine.
How many types of headaches
- Migraine
- Stress Headache
- Sinus
- Cluster Headache
Four common causes of headache
- Lack of sleep
- More screen time
- Poor digestion
- Stress and tension
How to cure a headache
Add almond oil to milk and drink it, You can also put almond oil in your nose. Grind almonds and walnuts and eat.
Home remedies for headache
Take 10 grams of coconut oil and 02 grams of clove oil. Mix coconut and clove oil. Apply it on your head to get relief.
For an instant cure for migraine eat jalebi made with desi ghee and once you eat jalebi with ghee, drink cow's milk.
ALSO READ: Adults with chronic back pain shouldn't be given spine injection; says BMJ study