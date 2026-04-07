Headache plus confusion could signal a stroke? Doctor highlights 5 warning patterns to watch

New Delhi:

Headaches are easy to brush off. Most of the time, they pass. You hydrate, maybe rest a bit, and carry on. That’s the usual pattern. Which is why it’s easy to miss when something feels slightly different.

But not all headaches are harmless. Sometimes it’s not about how painful it is, but how it starts, how it changes, and what comes along with it. Certain patterns can point to something more serious underneath. And those are the ones you do not want to ignore.

Dr Kunal Sood, an anaesthesiologist and interventional pain medicine specialist, recently spoke about this in an Instagram video shared on April 6. His point was simple. The pattern matters more than the intensity. Sudden onset, steady progression, neurological signs, or systemic symptoms should not be taken lightly.

1. Sudden severe headache that peaks instantly

A headache that hits out of nowhere and reaches peak intensity within seconds. Often described as the worst headache of one’s life. This is what doctors call a thunderclap headache.

According to Dr Sood, this can be a sign of subarachnoid haemorrhage caused by a ruptured aneurysm. Blood enters the space around the brain, irritates surrounding tissues, and can quickly raise pressure inside the skull.

“This kind of headache peaks within seconds to minutes and raises concern for bleeding in the brain. It is treated as a medical emergency and requires urgent imaging,” he explains.

2. New headache after age 50

If someone over 50 suddenly develops a new kind of headache, especially one that feels unfamiliar, it needs attention. It is not just another headache.

Dr Sood points to giant cell arteritis as one possible cause. This condition affects blood flow, particularly to the optic nerve, and can lead to permanent vision loss if not treated early.

“A new headache in older adults increases the likelihood of secondary causes. Early recognition is key,” he notes.

3. Headache that keeps getting worse

A headache that builds slowly and worsens over days or weeks is not something to ignore. It may indicate rising pressure inside the skull.

Possible causes include:

Mass lesions

Hydrocephalus

Infections

Ongoing or evolving bleeding

The skull does not expand. So any added volume increases pressure and stretches sensitive structures, leading to pain.

“A progressively worsening headache suggests increasing intracranial pressure and needs proper evaluation,” Dr Sood says.

4. Headache with neurologic symptoms

When a headache comes with symptoms like confusion, weakness, trouble speaking, or vision changes, it is a clear warning sign.

These could point to conditions such as stroke, internal bleeding, or other neurological disorders.

“Such symptoms indicate possible brain involvement rather than a simple headache disorder and require urgent evaluation,” he explains.

5. Headache with fever and stiff neck

This combination should not be taken lightly. A headache along with fever and neck stiffness can indicate meningitis.

This condition involves inflammation of the membranes around the brain and spinal cord. It can also bring symptoms like nausea and altered mental state.

“Inflammation makes neck movement painful and can lead to severe headache. Bacterial meningitis can progress quickly and is life threatening if untreated,” Dr Sood adds.

In the end, the takeaway is fairly straightforward. Not every headache needs panic. But certain patterns do. Paying attention to how a headache behaves, rather than just how much it hurts, can make all the difference.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be construed as professional medical advice.

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