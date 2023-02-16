Having a stressful day at work? Here are some ways to relax your mind and body

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to relax your mind and body

Life is stressful and sometimes the stress can overwhelm you, but there are steps you can take to learn how to relax. Normal everyday activities like grocery shopping or traffic jams can make you tense. You might find it hard to unplug from digital devices and streaming services in a 24/7 world. Work deadlines, handling the kids or dealing with a difficult relationship can get you down.

Here are some ways to relax your mind and body

1. Meditation

Sitting back and meditating is one of the most popular methods to relax after a long day. It does not require too much physical effort, which is excellent if you are physically tired. You can employ this mindfulness technique to calm the mind, reduce stress, and improve overall well-being. It can be something as simple as breathing exercises or as complex as visualization techniques. It can help to quiet the mind and promote relaxation.

2. Spend time with your pet

Cuddle or play with your furry friend. They’ll love it and so will you! You could even chat with your pet about your day or talk to them about the stress and anxiety you’ve been feeling. Even though they can’t talk back, you’ll probably feel a whole lot better afterwards.

3. Take a warm bath

Soak in a bubble bath to relax your whole body. Draw up a warm bath and add some scented soap or bath salts. Play some soothing music and light a few candles, then lean back and enjoy your tub.

4. Grab a cup of tea

Need to take a moment for yourself? Try making a cup of tea. Many types of herbal tea may help promote feelings of relaxation and ease fatigue. What's more, certain teas including green, oolong, and black tea contain l-theanine, an amino acid that may help boost your mood.

5. Talk to a friend

While a quick phone call or Facetime chat could do the trick, Borelli suggests taking a few moments to write a letter you can send in the mail later. You could tell your friend stories about your day, or incorporate gratitude by telling them how happy you are to have them in your life.

(Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purposes only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any regime or medical advice.)

Also Read: Tired of sore throat? Try these home remedies to get relief from the burning sensation

Also Read: Bullying: How it can lead to mental distress and suicide in children

Latest Health News