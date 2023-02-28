Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Happy and safe Holi! Here are some childcare tips for the festival of colours

Holi, the festival of colours, is around the corner. This year, the festival of immense and wild fun will be celebrated on March 8. Holi will bring with it everything from festive eating to the town being painted in a kaleidoscope of vivid colours. Children on this occasion love soaking their friends in a spectrum of colours and experiencing thrills. Nonetheless, there is cause for concern due to the use of chemical gulal powder, lighthearted brawls, water balloon attacks, and water gun activity. Parents have an additional duty to ensure that their children have a safe holiday.

Here are a few childcare tips that will be useful if you are concerned about how to let your child enjoy a safe and happy Holi.

Use pyrazine safely:

Pichkaris are a wonderful tool for showering with vibrant-hued water. However, it is important to make sure children understand that a water gun must not be used to spray colours on someone's face, ears, or mouth.

Go for natural or eco-friendly colours:

Synthetic colours have harmful chemicals that can irritate the skin and cause rashes and allergies. Skin-friendly organic Holi colours are soft and easy to remove after a thorough wash, as are homemade, all-natural colours derived from sandalwood, henna, and turmeric.

Water balloons:

The water-filled balloons are fun, yet they can be dangerous for children. The worst happens when the water balloon unintentionally strikes a delicate body part, such as the eyes. So it is important to discourage children from playing with them.

Dress children holi ready:

Dress children in full-sleeved clothing, including full-length slacks and trousers, to minimise the harmful effects of synthetic colours. Also, oil their hair, face, and whole body to protect them from any kind of chemicals.

Watch out for your kid:

It is important to stay with your child while playing Holi, as children may unintentionally ingest colours while playing, which can lead to life-threatening infections. To prevent this, always keep your child on guard.

