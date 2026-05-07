Hantavirus outbreak update: Where are the 23 passengers who left the MV Hondius cruise ship?

New Delhi:

The hantavirus situation linked to the MV Hondius is now stretching far beyond the ship itself. Health authorities across multiple countries are currently monitoring passengers who may have been exposed during the voyage, as concerns around the outbreak continue growing.

At least 23 passengers who were on board the vessel have already returned to their home countries, including the United States, Australia, Taiwan, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. The worrying part is that many of them had already travelled internationally before learning they may have been exposed to the virus.

Passengers had already travelled across continents

According to the New York Post, the passengers left the ship during its stop at Saint Helena in the South Atlantic on April 23.

At that point, many travellers reportedly had no idea a hantavirus outbreak was unfolding on board. One passenger told Spanish newspaper El País that people had already dispersed across different parts of the world before health alerts reached them.

“The Australian went back to Australia, the one from Taiwan to Taiwan, the Americans to all corners of North America,” the passenger reportedly said.

The World Health Organization later confirmed that international tracing efforts are now underway. Officials said passengers who disembarked from the ship have been contacted and advised to monitor themselves for symptoms and seek medical attention if necessary.

Deaths and confirmed cases linked to the outbreak

The outbreak linked to the MV Hondius has already resulted in at least three deaths. Reports also suggest that eight or more passengers have fallen ill during the voyage.

A Swiss passenger who had already returned home has since tested positive for the virus.

Earlier, three passengers believed to be infected were evacuated from the ship for urgent medical care in the Netherlands. They included a 56-year-old British national, a 41-year-old Dutch citizen and a 65-year-old German passenger.

According to the latest updates, the ship departed from Cape Verde and began sailing towards the Canary Islands on Wednesday evening.

The outbreak is being closely monitored because the strain involved is believed to be a rare type of hantavirus capable of limited human-to-human transmission, something that is considered uncommon for the virus.

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