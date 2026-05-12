Is the hantavirus outbreak similar to COVID 19? WHO chief outlines 3 major differences

New Delhi:

News around the hantavirus outbreak linked to the MV Hondius cruise ship has continued making people uneasy. Quarantined passengers, emergency evacuations and international monitoring have reminded many of the early days of COVID 19. As health officials tracked passengers across different countries and authorities responded quickly to contain the situation, one question kept appearing online again and again. Could this turn into another pandemic?

So far, the outbreak connected to the Dutch-flagged expedition ship has resulted in several deaths and confirmed hantavirus infections tied to the Andes strain, which is considered one of the rare hantavirus variants capable of limited person-to-person spread. Even with growing concern, though, health experts and global officials continue stressing that this situation is very different from COVID 19.

WHO says Hantavirus is “not another COVID 19”

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus addressed the growing panic while speaking to CBS News and made it clear that officials do not currently see this outbreak as another coronavirus-style global threat.

“No, this is not another COVID,” Tedros told CBS News flat out.

He explained that there are major differences between the current hantavirus situation and the COVID pandemic that shut down the world in 2020. According to him, these differences are why health experts are not panicking, although they are still monitoring the outbreak carefully.

“Based on scientific assessment and based on evidence … the risk is low. So they shouldn’t, they shouldn’t worry.”

Reports linked to the outbreak mention around 10 confirmed or suspected cases tied to the MV Hondius, including three deaths. Eighteen American passengers who recently returned to the United States are also reportedly being monitored in specialised medical units as a precaution.

The 3 major differences between Hantavirus and COVID 19 experts are pointing to

According to WHO officials and infectious disease experts, there are three major reasons why hantavirus is currently not being viewed the same way as COVID 19.

1. Hantavirus spreads far less easily compared to COVID 19

Health officials say hantavirus transmission works very differently compared to COVID 19 or influenza.

The Andes strain linked to the cruise outbreak remains one of the very few hantavirus variants known to spread between humans at all. Even then, transmission appears difficult and usually requires prolonged close physical contact.

“This is not COVID. This is not influenza. It spreads very, very differently,” said Maria Van Kerkhove during a recent press briefing.

“I want to be unequivocal here,” she added. “This is not SARS-CoV-2. This is not the start of a COVID pandemic. This is an outbreak on a ship. This is a confined area.”

Health officials explained that while COVID could spread through air much more easily, hantavirus transmission generally needs close and extended contact with an infected person’s bodily fluids or saliva.

The US CDC also reportedly stressed that the overall pandemic risk from this outbreak remains extremely low.

Former FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb also commented on the outbreak, saying hantavirus “is not going to spread like a pandemic virus, like COVID,” because it moves far less efficiently between people.

Nebraska health official Christine Freeman also addressed concerns during a briefing.

“Let me be crystal clear: The risk of hantavirus to the general public remains very, very low. The Andes variant does not spread easily, and it requires prolonged, close contact with someone who’s already sick.”

2. Scientists understand hantavirus far better than they understood COVID in 2020

Infectious disease expert Céline Gounder explained that COVID became dangerous partly because it was completely new and poorly understood in the beginning.

According to Gounder, COVID spread rapidly because it behaved more like a wildfire. Hantavirus, however, appears much slower and harder to spread.

“COVID was a brand new virus, and no one knew how to handle it. Hantavirus, on the other hand, isn’t new; scientists have been studying it for decades. They have a much clearer sense of how it spreads and behaves.”

“It’s just not infectious in the same way COVID was, or is,” Gounder said. “The incubation periods are different, and that helps us contain it.”

She also pointed out that hantavirus tends to infect deeper areas inside the lungs rather than the upper respiratory tract. According to experts, this may make it harder for infected people to cough or breathe enough virus particles into the air to spread infection widely.

3. Hantavirus has a much longer incubation period than COVID 19

Health experts say another major difference is the incubation timeline.

According to officials, symptoms linked to the Andes strain can take anywhere from two to six weeks to appear after exposure. COVID 19, meanwhile, spread much faster because its incubation period was significantly shorter.

“The good news here is, because of that long incubation period, that gave us more time,” Gounder added.

According to reports, most passengers exposed during the cruise ship outbreak are now approaching the end of the possible illness window, with no major surge in additional cases being reported so far.

Even though officials continue monitoring the situation seriously, experts maintain that this outbreak does not currently resemble the kind of rapidly spreading global emergency seen during COVID 19.

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