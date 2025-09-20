Hand, foot and mouth disease cases reported in Delhi NCR; know early symptoms, causes, preventive measures Hand-foot-and-mouth disease is usually common in young children; however, it can affect people of any age. Viruses that cause the illness spread easily between people and through the air. Read on to know the symptoms, causes and preventive measures.

New Delhi:

Delhi NCR has been reporting cases of hand, foot and mouth disease among children. Cases have surged in the past few days in Delhi and Haryana. This has caused concern among parents as well as teachers. Hand-foot-and-mouth disease (HFMD) is an illness that is caused by virsues, usually the coxsackievirus A16.

The condition is usually common in young children; however, it can affect people of any age. Viruses that cause the illness spread easily between people and through the air. Read on to know the symptoms, causes and preventive measures.

What is hand, foot and mouth disease?

Cleveland Clinic says that HFMD is a very contagious illness caused by a virus. The disease gets its name from the blister-like rash that forms on your child’s hands and feet and painful sores that develop in their mouth. The rash can actually appear anywhere on their body, including their chest, back, arms, legs, genitals and buttocks. Infants and children younger than 5 are most likely to get hand, foot and mouth disease.

Symptoms of hand, foot and mouth disease

Symptoms of the illness usually appear in two stages. In the initial stage, your child might have flu-like symptoms, which include:

Mild fever

Sore throat

Runny nose

Stomach ache

Loss of appetite.

In the next stage, the earlier symptoms go away and new symptoms develop, which include:

An itchy rash on the palms of your child’s hands, soles of their feet, elbows, knees, genitals or buttocks.

Painful mouth sores, which can develop anywhere in and around their mouth, including their tongue.

Swollen lymph nodes in their neck.

Causes of hand, foot and mouth disease

Infection from coxsackievirus A16 is the most common cause of hand, foot and mouth disease. Children usually get infected through the mouth. The illness spreads by person-to-person contact with an infected person’s:

Nose secretions or throat discharge

Saliva

Fluid from blisters

Stool

Droplets sprayed into the air after a cough or sneeze.

Preventive measures for hand, foot and mouth disease

Maintain Hand Hygiene: Wash hands frequently with soap and water, especially after using the toilet, changing diapers, or before meals.

Disinfect Surfaces: Clean and disinfect toys, doorknobs, and frequently touched surfaces to reduce the spread of the virus.

Avoid Close Contact: Keep children with HFMD away from school, daycare, or playgroups until fully recovered.

Practice Respiratory Hygiene: Teach children to cover their mouths and noses while coughing or sneezing, and dispose of tissues properly.

Personal Hygiene: Avoid sharing utensils, towels, or water bottles, and ensure kids develop good hygiene habits.

