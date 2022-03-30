Gudmar: A quick medical remedy to control blood sugar level of diabetic people

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/@BUYAYURVEDA Gudmar Leaves

Many people are suffering from diabetes these days. As we know, this is an incurable disease that needs care throughout one’s life. Poor lifestyle and diet is the main cause of having diabetes. That is why one should take good care of their lifestyle to prevent themselves from this illness. Apart from this, you can add gudmar to your diet to control blood sugar levels which will help you in a long run.

Gudmar leaves have been a part of the medicinal journey, which help diabetic patients a lot. It is said to be highly effective in both type 1 and type 2 diabetes. It lowers the blood sugar level by increasing the level of insulin in the body. Also, you can consume gudmar leaves, kwath, or its powder to help manage cholesterol as it lowers bad cholesterol (LDL) levels and increases good cholesterol (HDL).

Advantages of gudmar for blood sugar patients

Gudmar is rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties that help to control blood sugar levels. Along with this, it protects the pancreatic cells from damage caused by free radicals and increases the secretion of insulin, which lowers the blood sugar level.

How a Diabetic person should consume Gudmar

To control the blood sugar levels, it is suggested to chew a few gudmar leaves on empty stomach. After that have a glass of water. This process will not only control your blood sugar levels but for the whole day, it will maintain it to normal. You can also consume gudmar powder with a glass of water half an hour before your lunch or dinner.

Disclaimer: Tips and suggestions mentioned in the article are for general information purpose only and should not be taken as professional medical advice. Please consult a doctor before starting any fitness regime or medical advice.