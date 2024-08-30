Grappling in pain with Mouth Ulcers? Know causes, symptoms, prevention and ways to cure these sores

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Grappling in pain with Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers, also known as canker sores, are small, painful lesions that develop on the soft tissues inside your mouth, including your gums, tongue, or inner cheeks. Although they are generally harmless, they can be quite uncomfortable, making eating, drinking, and even talking difficult. Understanding the causes, symptoms, prevention, and treatment options can help manage these pesky sores more effectively.

Causes of Mouth Ulcers

The exact cause of mouth ulcers isn't always clear, but several factors can contribute to their development:

Injury or Trauma: Accidentally biting your cheek, brushing your teeth too hard, or wearing poorly fitted dentures can cause mouth ulcers.

Stress and Anxiety: Emotional stress can weaken your immune system, making you more susceptible to mouth ulcers.

Dietary Deficiencies: Lack of essential nutrients like vitamin B12, iron, and folic acid can lead to the development of ulcers.

Food Sensitivities: Certain foods, such as citrus fruits, spicy foods, and acidic vegetables, can trigger or worsen mouth ulcers in some people.

Hormonal Changes: Hormonal fluctuations during menstruation or pregnancy can increase the likelihood of developing mouth ulcers.

Underlying Medical Conditions: Conditions like Crohn’s disease, celiac disease, and certain autoimmune disorders can cause recurrent mouth ulcers.

Symptoms of Mouth Ulcers

Mouth ulcers typically present with the following symptoms:

A round or oval sore inside your mouth with a white, yellow, or gray center surrounded by a red border.

A burning or tingling sensation before the sore appears.

Pain or discomfort, particularly when eating, drinking, or talking.

In severe cases, fever, swollen lymph nodes, and general malaise may accompany the ulcers.

Prevention of Mouth Ulcers

Preventing mouth ulcers involves taking steps to avoid known triggers:

Maintain Good Oral Hygiene: Brushing your teeth gently with a soft-bristled toothbrush and flossing regularly can help prevent injury to the mouth lining.

Manage Stress: Stress-reducing techniques like meditation, yoga, or deep breathing exercises can help reduce the risk of mouth ulcers.

Eat a Balanced Diet: Ensure your diet is rich in essential vitamins and minerals to avoid deficiencies that could lead to ulcers.

Avoid Trigger Foods: If you know certain foods trigger your ulcers, try to avoid them. This may include acidic, spicy, or highly processed foods.

Stay Hydrated: Drinking plenty of water helps keep your mouth hydrated and can prevent the development of ulcers.

Ways to Cure Mouth Ulcers

While most mouth ulcers heal on their own within 1 to 2 weeks, several remedies can help alleviate the pain and speed up the healing process:

Over-the-counter medications: Gels, ointments, or mouthwashes containing benzocaine, hydrocortisone, or other pain-relief ingredients can help reduce discomfort.

Home Remedies: Rinsing your mouth with salt water or baking soda can help soothe the ulcer. Applying a small amount of honey, coconut oil, or aloe vera gel directly to the sore may also promote healing.

Avoid Irritants: While you have an ulcer, avoid spicy, acidic, or rough foods that could aggravate the sore.

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water to keep your mouth moist and promote healing.

Consult a Doctor: If your ulcers are large, persistent, or particularly painful, or have frequent outbreaks, it’s important to seek medical advice. Your doctor may prescribe stronger medications or investigate underlying health conditions.

Mouth ulcers are common, but they can be very uncomfortable. Understanding their causes, taking preventive measures, and using appropriate treatment options can reduce the frequency and severity of these painful sores. If you find that mouth ulcers are a recurring problem, it’s a good idea to consult a healthcare professional to rule out any underlying conditions.

ALSO READ: 5 common Skin Problems to watch out for during rainy season, know home remedies to cure