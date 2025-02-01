Govt to set up daycare cancer centres in all district hospitals over next 3 years: Sitharaman

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Budget 2025: Govt to set up daycare cancer centres in all districts.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has presented her 8th budget on February 1, 2025. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that daycare cancer centres will be started in government hospitals of the country. In the budget speech, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that for easy treatment of cancer, daycare cancer centres will be opened in all district hospitals in the next three years. Also, 200 centres will be established in the financial year 2025-26. This will help the patients of the rural area in the initial checkup.

The purpose of opening the centre is to provide cancer treatment and assistance to patients across the country. So that an important deficiency in health services can be overcome. Let us tell you that this announcement of the Finance Minister has been made amid the increasing incidence of cancer in India because recently there has been a huge increase in cancer cases in India.

The daycare care unit will provide convenience to patients and family members

Cancer disease harms not only the patients but also the family members financially, mentally and physically. But by starting cancer daycare units in hospitals the government, patients and family members will get psychological and practical help. By starting a daycare centre, patients can get better treatment facilities.

What is daycare?

The cancer daycare centre will have modern equipment of medical science, in which chemotherapy and necessary medicines will be provided to the patients. The daycare centre will also help cancer patients and their families deal with cancer. Apart from this, it will also provide medical advice and other assistance to the patients and families.

